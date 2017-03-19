University of Central Punjab won the Pakistan's National Inter University Hockey Title for the sixth successive time beating Government College University Lahore 2-1 in the final at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.





It was a keenly contested match. However, UCP were the deserving winners.



All the three goal came in the first half. Ghazanfar Ali put the defending champions ahead with a field goal in the 9th minute. Umair Riaz doubled the lead within six minutes, off a penalty stroke.



GCU Lahore pulled one back in the 20th minute through Usman Hanif also via a penalty stroke.



Good attacking game was witnessed throughout the match but no further goals could be scored by either side.



Earlier in the third position match, Superior University trounced Punjab University 5-1.



It was a one sided match though Punjab University were the first to enter the score sheet through Faran bin Qamar in the 11th minute.



Thereafter, Superior University remained superior throughout. Their goals were scored by Asher (2), Arslan, Mohsin and Zeeshan.



Vice Chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, Professor Dr Fazal Ahmed Khalid was the chief guest at the final. He handed over the trophies and the medals to the players.



PHF Media release