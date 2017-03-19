By BRIAN YONGA





Sandra Vodoti of USIU controls the ball during their Premier League match against Daystar University last season. Vodoti scored a goal as USIU beat Kenyatta University’s Titans 2-0 in a Premier League match on March 18, 2017 at City Park Stadium, Nairobi. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) on Saturday launched their 2017 Kenya Hockey Union season with a 2-0 win over Kenyatta University (KU) Titans in a women’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





First half goals from Veronica Maua and Kenya international Sandra Vodoti gave USIU the deserved three points and bragging rights in the university derby.



In the men’s National League, Thika Rovers handed Parkroad Tigers a 5-0 thrashing at the same venue. Goals from Juma Juma, Wilson Lanor Ken Gomeri and Sammy Kakhenya gave the visitos a 4-0 lead at the break before Collins Osiga added the fifth in the second half.



USIU’s victory handed their new coach Martin Kabuu a perfect start.



“The first match of the season is usually important because it allows you to gauge yourself and I think we are set up pretty nicely to have a decent campaign,” Kabuu told Nation Sport on Saturday.



“We were terrific especially in the first half, where I think we should have scored more than the two but overall I am satisfied and I think we have the fire power to challenge for honours,” he added.



ATTACKED FROM THE START



USIU, who finished fourth last season, attacked from the first whistle and went ahead with their first chance of the match.



A swift move that started at the back saw skipper Beatrice Mbugua feed Rhoda Nyambura down the right and the speedy winger weaved past two Titans players before squaring to Maua who finished with a brilliant shot past Titans keeper Seline Ouma.



The goal, which was scored after only two minutes, stunned Titans and they appeared disjointed as they struggled to hit back. They were two down at the quarter mark with Nyambura again the provider, dragging a short corner to Vodoti, who blasted home.



The goal gave USIU more confidence to attack and they bombarded their opponents defence with waves of attack. Okumu had to be at her best to prevent the impressive Nyambura, whose shot after 25 minutes almost made it three.



A rare chance at goal almost brought Titans level just before half time but striker Olympia Chepchumba saw her weak shot saved by USIU keeper Novella Becca.



The second half followed the same script with USIU creating more chances and Titans defending deep.



Nyambura, the league’s Most Valuable Player last season, continued to torment the Titans defence and was given a standing ovation by the fans when she was substituted late on.



Despite three substitutions, Titans could not find a way back and USIU held on for the win.



