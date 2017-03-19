

Brooklands MU captain Peter Flanagan celebrates, Credit Mark Henderson



Brooklands MU gave their hopes of avoiding the relegation play-offs a massive boost after a 2-0 win over Loughborough Students in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division.





It has been a tough campaign for Loughborough, already relegated going into the game, and Brooklands took full advantage to secure a precious three points.



First half goals from Peter Flanagan (pictured) and Sam Perrin were enough to move the hosts above Canterbury and in to eighth place.



Canterbury are now three points behind Brooklands after they fell to a 4-1 defeat at mid-table East Grinstead.



Dominic Bowden (2) Nick Catlin and Chris Griffiths scored for the hosts, James Oates scoring what proved to be a consolation for Canterbury.



The Kent side go head to head with Brooklands on the final day of the season.



Surbiton picked up all three points to move second after a 3-0 victory at Reading, David Goodfield hit a brace and Dave Beckett was also on target.



Leaders Wimbledon returned to winning ways after a 2-1 triumph over Hampstead and Westminster.



Borja Llorens and Johnny Kinder put the hosts two up at the break, before Richard Alexander pulled one back for Hampstead.



The two sides could face each other again at finals weekend should Hampstead lose their final game of the season and Holcombe defeat Beeston in Sunday’s match.



Men’s Conference East



The battle for promotion will go down to the final game of the season after Teddington and Sevenoaks both won again on Saturday.



Matt Daly scored a brace to take his tally for the season to 25 as Teddington won 5-2 at Oxted. Tim Davenport, Charlie Brooke and Andrew Pett were also on target.



Sevenoaks are two goals behind after a 4-2 win over Richmond, the prolific Andrew Ross and Tejinder Hanspal both on the scoresheet.



It will be winner takes all as Teddington host Sevenoaks next weekend.



Wapping won for the first time this season, 3-2 at Brighton and Hove, to keep their fight for survival going until the final game of the season.



Elsewhere, Southgate won 4-2 at Indian Gymkhana and Thomas Butler scored a hat trick as Cambridge defeated West Herts 3-1.



Men’s Conference North



Neither Oxton or Leek will be satisfied as the clash of the bottom two in the Men’s Conference North ended 2-2.



Paul Dawson scored for Leek to earn a point six minutes from time, but they remain three points behind their opponents, and will require a win and a seven-goal swing on the final day to avoid relegation.



Oxton themselves can at best finish no higher than ninth after Cannock secured their Conference North status with a 1-1 draw at home to Doncaster.



The University of Durham made it 17 wins from 17 games after a 3-1 win at Sheffield Hallam, Jack Waller, Alistair Addison and Tom Graham the scorers.



Elsewhere, Bowdon won 4-1 at Olton and West Warwicks to go second, whilst Andrew Hayton scored a hat-trick for Deeside Ramblers in a 4-4 draw at Preston.



Men’s Conference West



Team Bath Buccaneers are top of the Men’s Conference West for the first time this season after a 6-4 win at Old Georgians.



Peter Scott scored a hat-trick with Ben Stone, William Hewer and Lewis Jowett all finding the back of the net.



They leap-frog Cardiff & Met after the Welsh side were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Chichester, Martin Gough with a brace of penalty strokes for the visitors.



The top two are level on points but a win next weekend for Team Bath should secure their place in the promotion play offs due to a far superior goal difference.



University of Exeter have a slender chance of finishing top, their hopes kept alive after a 4-1 win at Cheltenham.



University of Bristol are relegated after falling to a 2-1 loss at Fareham, Alex Boxall with a brace securing a crucial three points for the hosts.



The University of Birmingham went down to a 4-1 defeat at Isca, Tim Nurse with two for the hosts.



Men’s Hockey League (Saturday, 18 March 2017):



Men's Premier Division: Brooklands MU 2, Loughborough Students 0; East Grinstead 4, Canterbury 1; Reading 0, Surbiton 3; Wimbledon 2, Hampstead and Westminster 1.



Men’s Conference East: Brighton and Hove 2, Wapping 3; Indian Gymkhana 2, Southgate 4; Oxted 2, Teddington 5; Sevenoaks 4, Richmond 2; West Herts 1, Cambridge City 3.



Men’s Conference North: Cannock 1, Doncaster 1; Olton & West Warwicks 1, Bowdon 4; Oxton 2, Leek 2; Preston 4, Deeside Ramblers 4; Sheffield Hallam 1, University of Durham 3.



Men’s Conference West: Cardiff & Met 2, Chichester 2; Cheltenham 1, University of Exeter 4; Fareham 2, University of Bristol 1; Isca 4, University of Birmingham 1; Old Georgians 4, Team Bath Buccaneers 6.



