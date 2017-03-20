BHUBANESWAR: Forward Talwinder Singh struck twice to lead Rest of India (ROI) to a 4-1 win over Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) in an exhibition match at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.





ROI was led by PR Sreejesh while PSPB was captained by VR Raghunath.



Roelant Oltman's coached ROI's breakthrough came in the 34th minute after the master strategist Dutchman made key changes in the half-time break that was perfectly executed by his team. Santa Singh who scored a stunning field goal to take a much-needed 1-0 lead.



Talwinder doubled the lead with a 41st minute field goal while Ajit Kumar Pandey who was part of the Junior World Cup winning team scored in the 53th minute to take the score to a formidable 3-0.



PSPB made a late comeback with a successful penalty corner converted by Harmanpreet Singh, who is now part of the senior men's core probables for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, in the 56th minute. It was a respite for PSPB which boasts of a fine line-up featuring SV Sunil, SK Uthappa, Harjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Birendra Lakra, Kothajit Singh, Devinder Walmiki among the others.



Rest of India scored almost immediately and showed their dominance with a 57th minute goal by Talwinder to win the match.



The Times of India