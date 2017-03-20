They overcame France in the decider





Ireland's Neal Glassey celebrates Matthew Nelson's goal in their pool fixture ©INPHO/Presseye/Rowland White



Ireland have come out on top in World Hockey League Round 2 final in Belfast.





The home side were up against France in the decider and Ireland found themselves 1-0 down to a Victor Charlet goal from a penalty corner on 30 minutes.



But Shane O'Donoghue equalised in the same way on 62 minutes, with the game going to a shootout.



In the end Craig Fulton's side won the shootout 4-2 to take victory, with Conor Harte, Eugene Magee, Lee Cole and John McKee scoring their efforts to give Ireland the win.



Scotland beat Wales 4-0 in the third-fourth place match.



It's been a positive unbeaten showing for Ireland over the past week as they won all three pool games against Ukraine, Austria and Italy.



The Irish team then followed that up with a 5-1 quarter final win over Poland to set up a semi final against Wales.



Fulton's side prevailed 3-1 from that encounter to setup the finale with France.



News Talk