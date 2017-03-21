Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce the appointment of David Knipe as Head Coach of Scotland’s U18 Boys’ squad.





David is the Head Coach of the Grange men’s first team squad, who are currently sitting in second place in men’s National League 1 and pushing reigning champions Bromac Kelburne all the way for the title. David will now also take on the responsibility of developing the next generation of male Scotland hockey stars.



The Scotland U18 boy’s finished third at EuroHockey Championship II in Glasgow last year - and will aim to be equally competitive next time round, but with the emphasis on providing the appropriate support and opportunities for our aspiring young athletes to showcase their talents and grow their skills on the international stage.



Andy Tennant, Head of Performance for Scottish Hockey, said “We are delighted to have secured David’s services to help accelerate the development of our best young male athletes, with the ultimate goal of delivering more high quality hockey athletes into the under 21 and senior men’s programmes in future.



“David is an excellent example of a new breed of ambitious young coaches who will help us drive towards our ambition of delivering successful Scotland teams and podium athletes.”



David Knipe said, “It's a real honour and exciting challenge. I am looking forward to meeting and working with the squad and to helping play a part in their development as both people and players.”



The under 18 programme kicks off at Easter with a trip to Cardiff to play internationals against Wales and Switzerland.



Scottish Hockey Union media release