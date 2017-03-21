by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah and Pahang qualified for the boys’ second round of the MHC-Milo Under-16 hockey championships in contrasting styles.





Playing in Group C, Sabah were 2-0 winners over winless Kuala Lumpur while Pahang had to stave off a fierce challenge from Kelantan before winning 6-4.



Sabah finished first with two wins and a draw for seven points while Pahang collected six points for second place.



Sabah penetrated the KL defence after only 11 minutes with Mohamed Izaz Afdhaal scoring a field goal. Mohd Hasdar Haruna added the second through a penalty corner in the 26th minute.



Sabah coach Hasrul Jideh was happy his players stuck to the game plan.



“We made fewer mistakes and were in control. We were confident but I told the players not to be complacent. The main objective was to get full points to reach the second round,” said Hasrul.



The Pahang-Kelantan clash was more thrilling and dramatic with Kelantan leading 4-3 at one stage only to crumble at the tailend of the match.



Wan Muhammad Najmie Ahmad Dzaib (fourth minute), Mohamad Shamir Rizmi Shamsul (14th), Mohammad Amirul Aiman Mohd Safei (22nd), Mohamad Hazim Mohd Ahir (44th), Wan Muhammad Najmie Ahmad Dzaib (48th) and Muhammad Syahir Hasif Harun (58th) netted for Pahang.



The scorers for Kelantan were Mohammad Syhadan Abdul Rahman (11th), Muhammad Hakimi Aseraf (17th), Muhammad Hakimi Aseraf Nordin (20th) and Muhammad Syahmi Aiman Mat Jusoh (26th).



Pahang coach Mohamed Soffian Mohamed praised his players for a splendid fightback.



“Kelantan were full of confidence after the draw with Sabah and win over KL. We didn’t play well in the early stages. But the players managed to regroup and did better in the last quarter.



“This is a lesson to the players not to under-estimate any teams. We have an experienced team but we’re not playing to our potential. We need to improve our performance in the second round,” said Soffian.



In the girls’ category, KL and Johor are through to the second round after registering their second win in Group C.



Yesterday, KL defeated Malacca 2-0 while Johor edged Perak 1-0 win.



In Group A, defending champions Selangor have virtually sealed their second-round place. They registered their third straight win by beating Sarawak 4-0.



Sabah are set to join Selangor in the next round after they demolished Kedah 5-0 for their second victory.



RESULTS



Boys



Group A: Negri Sembilan 1 Johor 1, Kedah 1 Terengganu 9.

Group B: Perlis 0 Malacca 3, Sarawak 2 Selangor 2.

Group C: Kelantan 4 Pahang 6, Kuala Lumpur 0 Sabah 2.



Girls



Group A: Kelantan 5 Kedah 0, Sarawak 0 Selangor 4.

Group C: Johor 1 Perak 0, Kuala Lumpur 2 Malacca 0.



TODAY’S FIXTURES



Boys



Education Ministry Turf



Group A: Penang vs Terengganu (5pm).

Group B: Perak vs Selangor (7pm).



Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium



Group A: Negri Sembilan vs Kedah (5pm).

Group B: Perlis vs Sarawak (7pm).



Girls



Education Ministry Turf



Group A: Sabah vs Selangor (7.30am).

Group B: Pahang vs Negri Sembilan (9.15am).

Group C: Perak vs Malacca (3pm).



Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium



Group A: Kelantan vs Sarawak (7.30am).

Group B: Terengganu vs Penang (9.15am).

Group C: Johor vs Kuala Lumpur (3pm).



