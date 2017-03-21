Grove Menzieshill held on to pole position in the Scottish women`s National League 1 with a 3-1 away win over fourth placed Wildcats at Auchenhowie. There were two goals for former Scotland captain Linda Clement while youngster Hanna McKie got the other, Heather Aitken got the consolation for the home side.





Edinburgh University are still in second place after beating Erskine Stewart`s Melville 9-0; Amy Brodie scored four, player/coach Sam Judge got a couple, and the other goals came from Becky Dru, Becky Merchant and Maisie Morris.



Milne Craig Western failed to make any inroads at the top after being held to a goalless draw by Watsonians.



Dundee Wanderers moved slightly towards the top four with a 5-1 victory over second bottom Hillhead. The Taysiders were two up at the interval, Vikki Bunce opened from the penalty spot and Jessica Ross scored a second before the interval.



In the second half Charlotte Watson added a third with a fierce reverse stick shot while Emily Dark made it 4-0 with a drag flick at a penalty corner. Emma Martin pulled one back for Hillhead, but the final strike came from Lorna Husband in her first team debut for Wanderers.



Elsewhere Bromac Kelburne moved further towards safety with a 4-2 victory over bottom side CALA Edinburgh.



Scottish Hockey Union media release