



Wimbledon continued their impressive run of form leading into the Euro Hockey League KO16 with a 2-1 win over Hampstead and Westminster, another side bound for the English playoffs.





Borja Llorens nailed a penalty corner in the 28th minute before Johnny Kinder got on the end of Phil Ball’s spin and pass for 2-0 at the break.



Richard Alexander got one back with the final touch to a pitch length move, initiated by Kwan Browne’s interception, but they could not find another goal to snatch a point.



Wimbledon already have top spot in the bag in the league with seven points to spare over second place Holcombe who beat Beeston 4-3. Wimbledon are lining up their EHL KO16 date with UHC Hamburg on April 15 in Eindhoven



Third place Surbiton picked up all three points to move second after a 3-0 victory at Reading, David Goodfield hit a brace and Dave Beckett was also on target.



At the bottom, Brooklands MU gave their hopes of avoiding the relegation play-offs a massive boost after a 2-0 win over Loughborough Students.



It has been a tough campaign for Loughborough, already relegated going into the game, and Brooklands took full advantage to secure a precious three points.



First half goals from Peter Flanagan and Sam Perrin were enough to move the hosts above Canterbury and in to eighth place. Canterbury are now three points behind Brooklands after they fell to a 4-1 defeat at mid-table East Grinstead.



Dominic Bowden Nick Catlin and Chris Griffiths scored for the hosts, James Oates scoring what proved to be a consolation for Canterbury.



Euro Hockey League media release