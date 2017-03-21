Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Polo crowned Copa del Rey champions for 29th time

Published on Tuesday, 21 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments



Real Club de Polo won the Copa del Rey for the 29th time in their history and their second in succession thanks to a 4-1 final win over Atlètic Terrassa.



They had swept into the final with a 7-0 win over FC Barcelona last Friday and then a 5-3 win over Junior FC on Saturday to advance to the decider. Atlètic beat RC Tenis 3-2 and Club Egara by the same scoreline to take up their final berth.

Polo started the final strong, earning a couple of penalty corners and they took the lead in the 13th minute via an attack down the right flank by Matías Rey for 1-0.

One became two in the 25th minute when Llorenç Piera beat Marc Calzada. Pedro Ibarra missed a stroke to extend the advantage but Manu Bordas did make it 3-0 in the second half.

Jan Malgosa pulled one back with 18 minutes to go but Mario Fernandez was not to be beaten again and Polo’s weekend was finished off when Álex Casasayas added an extra gloss to the scoreline.

He ended up as the weekend’s top scorer with David Alegre winning player of the tournament and Fernandez the best goalkeeper.

Euro Hockey League media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.