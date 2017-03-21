



Real Club de Polo won the Copa del Rey for the 29th time in their history and their second in succession thanks to a 4-1 final win over Atlètic Terrassa.





They had swept into the final with a 7-0 win over FC Barcelona last Friday and then a 5-3 win over Junior FC on Saturday to advance to the decider. Atlètic beat RC Tenis 3-2 and Club Egara by the same scoreline to take up their final berth.



Polo started the final strong, earning a couple of penalty corners and they took the lead in the 13th minute via an attack down the right flank by Matías Rey for 1-0.



One became two in the 25th minute when Llorenç Piera beat Marc Calzada. Pedro Ibarra missed a stroke to extend the advantage but Manu Bordas did make it 3-0 in the second half.



Jan Malgosa pulled one back with 18 minutes to go but Mario Fernandez was not to be beaten again and Polo’s weekend was finished off when Álex Casasayas added an extra gloss to the scoreline.



He ended up as the weekend’s top scorer with David Alegre winning player of the tournament and Fernandez the best goalkeeper.



Euro Hockey League media release