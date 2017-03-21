KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will compete for the first time in an international indoor hockey tournament.





Previously, the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) only sent state or club teams to compete at the Asian or South-East Asian level tournaments.



But with indoor hockey being included in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games from Aug 19-31, the MHC have decided to take a more serious approach to prepare the teams.



They will send the men and women’s teams to take part in the seventh Asia Cup Indoor Championships in Doha, Qatar, from April 24-28.



Wallace Tan will coach the men’s team while K. Gobinathan is the women’s coach.







Said MHC chief executive officer K. Logan Raj (pic): “The tournament is part of our preparations for the SEA Games as there are an additional two golds at stake. Both teams are already in training and we hope to select the final 12 for the tournament by the end of the month.”



Iran are the kingpins of men’s indoor hockey at Asian level, having won six times since the Asia Cup was introduced in 2008.



Despite being represented by a state or club side, Malaysia were runners-up on four occasions – in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2013.



In the women’s category, Malaysia were the inaugural champions in 2009 when the tournament was held in Ipoh. Then, the Armed Forces represented the country.



Logan said the women’s team will go on a week-long tour of Australia at the end of the month while the men’s squad will train at home.



German Paul Lissek will join the two teams today as a consultant coach. The former men’s national team coach recently ended his coaching stint in South Korea.



The Star of Malaysia