



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Following an intense training camp weekend held in both Chapel Hill, N.C. and Durham, N.C., the coaching staffs for the U.S. U-17, U-19 and U-21 Women's National Teams have announced the tour rosters for upcoming international trips. All three junior squads will be traveling to different global locations with the U-17 USWNT traveling to Ireland from April 11-18, the U-19 USWNT venturing to Germany from April 12-18 and the U-21 USWNT making the trip to England from April 10-16.





The squads will compete against other international teams to gain elite level exposure and to build on techniques and concepts they have been working on during training camp weekends. The U-17 USWNT will travel to Dublin, Ireland where they will compete in three matches against Ireland.



U-17 USWNT Ireland Tour Roster:

Skyler Caron (Hampton, N.H.), Leah Crouse (Virginia Beach, Va.), Sam Davidson (North Andover, Mass.), Charlotte DeVries (Wayne, Pa.), Emma Deberdine (Millersville, Pa.), Riley Fulmer (Chapel Hill, N.C.), Sophia Gladieux (Boyertown, Pa.), Mary Harkins (Kimberton, Pa.), Adele Iacobucci (Malvern, Pa.), Jonna Kennedy (Watertown, Mass.), Margot Lawn (Pasadena, Md.), Annie McDonough (Kennett Square, Pa.), Isabelle Perese (Worthington, Ohio), Kathryn Peterson (San Diego, Calif.), Abigail Pitcairn (Aspinwall, Pa.), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.), Madeleine Zimmer (Hershey, Pa.), Brynn Zorilla (Vista, Calif.)



The U-17 USWNT is led by head coach Jarred Martin and will be assisted on the tour by Jennifer Stone and Kelly Doton. The athletic trainer will be Merecedes Cunningham.



"We are excited to have this opportunity to play over in Europe against Ireland," said Martin. "The team has had two great training weekends and we are looking forward to playing together and representing the United States in Dublin. I am thankful to have two great coaches join me, Jen Stone and Kelly Doton, ont his tour. Selections were very difficult this year because there are so many talented players on this U-17 squad. That goes to show the junior development in this country from a club, school and within the Futures Program is moving in the right direction."



The U-19 USWNT will venture to Germany to compete in a series of test matches against Germany's Junior National Team.



U-19 USWNT Germany Tour Roster:

Mackenzie Allessie (Mount Joy, Pa.), Mayv Clune (Quakertown, Pa.), Mary Crumlish (Amherst, N.Y.), Lexi Davidson (North Andover, Mass.), Makayla Gallen (Glen Mills, Pa.), Greer Gill (Virginia Beach, Va.), Katie Jean (Mount Joy, Pa.), Ali McCarthy (Madison, N.J.), Caroline McGovern (Churchville, Pa.), MaryKate Neff (Villanova, Pa.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Sammy Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.), Lily Posternak (York, Maine), Rachel Robinson (Mount Joy, Pa.), Haley Schleicher (Virginia Beach, Va.), Meghan Schneider (San Diego, Calif.), Meredith Sholder (Alburtis, Pa.), Jillian Wolgemuth (Mount Joy, Pa.)



The non-traveling alternates in alphabetical order are Kyler Greenwalt (Gambrills, Md.), Kaylie Mings (Bellaire, Texas) and Megan Rodgers (San Diego, Calif.).



The U-19 USWNT is coached by Tamara Durante and Ole Keusgen.



The U-21 USWNT will play in a four match test series against England to be held at Bisham Abbey. The games will be played on Thursday, April 13 (4 p.m. local), Friday, April 14 (4 p.m. local, Sunday April 16 (3 p.m. local) and Monday, April 17 (10:30 a.m. local).



U-21 USWNT England Tour Roster:

Maddie Bacskai (Berwyn, Pa., Princeton), Kelsey Bing (Houston, Texas, Stanford), Virginia Bramley (Elizabethtown, Pa., Penn State), Amanda Collins (Binghampton, N.Y., UConn), Brooke Deberdine (Millersville, Pa.), Skyler Fretz (Oley, Pa., Penn State), Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa., ODU), Caroline Hanks (Niskayuna, N.Y., Maryland), Abby Julius (Hummelstown, Pa., Liberty), Kelee Lepage (Honey Brook, Pa., Maryland), Gabrielle Major (Royersford, Pa., UNC), Madison Morano (Hammonton, N.J., Penn State), Jenny Rizzo (Hershey, Pa., Penn State), Taylor Stone (Herndon, Va., Louisville), Julianna Tornetta (Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Casey Umstead (Green Lane, Pa., UConn), Nicole Woods (Beverly, Mass., Louisville), Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.)



The non-traveling reserves are Alex Halpin (Mohegan Lake, N.Y., UNC) and Ryan McCarthy (Madison, N.J., Princeton).



The U-21 USWNT is lead by head coach Phil Edwards and assisted by Shannon Taylor. Rachel Dawson will be the tour manager and Deborah Fischi will be the athletic trainer.



"The U-21 group has had two excellent training camps to start 2017," commented Edwards. "We have been able to name a squad for the test series with a good balance of experience between those who played in the major tournaments in 2016 and some fresh faces who will be gaining their first taste of hockey at this level. It is going to be exciting to see them compete on the international stage against England."



USFHA media release