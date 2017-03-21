Shaheed Devji







Fans, friends, family, and the media are invited to catch a final glimpse of Canada’s women’s field hockey team before it hosts the 2017 Gryphon Hockey World League Round 2 West Vancouver at an open practice March 28, 2017 at Rutledge Field in West Vancouver.





MORE: Women’s National Team named for 2017 Gryphon Hockey World League Round 2 in West Vancouver



At the end of the training session, a select group of young, local field hockey players will get a chance to take to the field with Canada’s Women’s National Team.



After the session, Canada’s women and the coaching staff will be available for comments with the media.



Details of the session are as follows:



WHAT: Open Practice and Media Availability

WHO: Canada’s Women’s Field Hockey Team

WHY: Meet Canada’s women’s field hockey team before its hosts a 7-team international tournament in West Vancouver from April 1-9

WHEN: March 28, 2017 (3:30-5:00pm rain or shine; youth on field at 4:30pm; media availability at 5:00pm)

WHERE: Rutledge Field, Ambleside Park (1243 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, BC)



The Canadian women will be competing the 2017 Gryphon Hockey World League Round 2 in West Vancouver from April 1-9, when they host six other nations from around the world.



The top two finishers at the competition move on to the World League Semi-final later this year, where spots for the 2018 Women’s Hockey World Cup will be awarded.



Gryphon Hockey World League Round 2 in West Vancouver has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada. Additionally, we would like to thank the Province of British Columbia and viaSport for their generous support of this project.



The West Vancouver Field Hockey Club is also proud partner of this event.



Field Hockey Canada media release