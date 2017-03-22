

Alex Danson celebrates scoring in Rio



England hockey and Great Britain hockey have been shortlisted for a host of awards by the Women’s Sport Trust #BeAGameChanger awards, including Sport Role Model in both individual and team.





The Women’s Sport Trust #BeAGameChanger Awards recognise those individuals and organisations doing the most to progress women’s sport. Following a public nomination process, each award is shortlisted by the board of trustees. The finalist in each category is then chosen by their expert panel. Then we need you! It goes to a public vote with the winners announces on Thursday 11th May.



For more information around the awards please see Women’s Sport Trust.



We couldn’t be prouder to have been shortlisted, you can see what we have been shortlisted for below;



Sport Role Model – Individual

Alex Danson MBE



National Governing Body of the Year

England Hockey



Inspiring initiative – National

Team Up



Sport Role Model – Team

Great Britain hockey team



England Hockey Board Media release