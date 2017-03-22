Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Go Hockey banner

Handful of nominations #BeAGameChanger

Published on Wednesday, 22 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 16
View Comments


Alex Danson celebrates scoring in Rio

England hockey and Great Britain hockey have been shortlisted for a host of awards by the Women’s Sport Trust #BeAGameChanger awards, including Sport Role Model in both individual and team.



The Women’s Sport Trust #BeAGameChanger Awards recognise those individuals and organisations doing the most to progress women’s sport. Following a public nomination process, each award is shortlisted by the board of trustees. The finalist in each category is then chosen by their expert panel. Then we need you! It goes to a public vote with the winners announces on Thursday 11th May.

For more information around the awards please see Women’s Sport Trust.

We couldn’t be prouder to have been shortlisted, you can see what we have been shortlisted for below;

Sport Role Model – Individual
Alex Danson MBE

National Governing Body of the Year
England Hockey

Inspiring initiative – National
Team Up

Sport Role Model – Team
Great Britain hockey team

England Hockey Board Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.