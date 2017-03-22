by S. Ramaguru





I’ll stick it in: Negri Sembilan’s Raja Amirul Aiman (left) and Kedah’s Muhammad Izzat Firdaus jostle for the ball in the MHC-Milo Under-16 match at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium yesterday. — KAMARUL ARIFFIN / The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Terengganu reached the boys’ second round after a 2-0 win over Penang in Group A of the MHC-Milo Under-16 hockey championships.





Needing a win to move on in the championships, the east coast side rose to the occasion to top Group A with nine points.



Terengganu, who were surprisingly beaten 0-2 by Johor on Sunday, controlled play at the Education Ministry Turf yesterday. But they had to wait until the 40th minute to break the deadlock through a field goal by skipper Syarman Mat Tee.



Nukman Hakim Mohammad added the second with a penalty corner conversion in the 44th minute.



Penang, who are second on six points, can still make the second round if they beat third-placed Negri Sembilan, on four points, in their final group match today.



Team manager Mohamed Amirul Abdullah is confident that Penang can make the cut.



“We’re not disappointed with the loss to Terengganu. The players can learn from the defeat. We have one more match to go and can still salvage the tournament with a win,” said Amirul.



In the girls’ competition, Sabah and Negri Sembilan are through to the second round.



Sabah were 4-0 winners over Selangor to lead Group A with nine points. They will complete their group fixtures against Kelantan today.



Negri qualified from Group B after edging Pahang 2-1 for their second win in as many matches. They will play Penang in the last group match today.



Penang enhanced their chances of making the second round when they whipped Terengganu 11-1. The islanders have four points and need just a draw against Negri to reach the next round.



The other teams who have already made the second round are Group C’s Kuala Lumpur and Johor.



RESULTS



■ BOYS

Group A: Penang 0 Terengganu 2, Negri Sembilan 4 Kedah 0.

Group B: Perak 0 Selangor 3, Perlis 3 Sarawak 0.

■ GIRLS

Group A: Sabah 4 Selangor 0, Kelantan 4 Sarawak 1.

Group B: Pahang 1 Negri Sembilan 2, Terengganu 1 Penang 11.

Group C: Perak 2 Malacca 3, Johor 0 Kuala Lumpur 2.



TODAY’S FIXTURES



■ BOYS

Education Ministry Turf

Group A: Johor vs Kedah (5pm).

Group B: Malacca vs Sarawak (3pm).

KL Hockey Stadium

Group A: Penang vs Negri Sembilan (5pm).

Group B: Perak vs Perlis (3pm).

■ GIRLS

Education Ministry Turf

Group A: Kedah vs Sarawak (7.30am).

Group B: Penang vs Negri Sembilan (9.15am).

Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium

Group A: Sabah vs Kelantan (7.30am).

Group B: Terengganu vs Pahang (9.15am).



The Star of Malaysia