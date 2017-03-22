SAM QUEK has admitted that she doesn’t know whether she will be in Tokyo in three years’ time to help defend her Olympic hockey gold medal.



By James Gray





Sam Quek was part of the gold medal-winning Team GB women's hockey side. GETTY



Quek was part of the Team GB women's hockey team that went all the way in Rio to claim a historic gold medal, winning a thrilling final against the Netherlands on penalty flicks.





The 28-year-old has since shot to fame, receiving an MBE and even appearing on reality TV show “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here” last year.



And while she says has still not tired of being recognised in the street, Quek is unsure whether she will extend her hockey career until the next Olympics.



“My body is still in good enough condition to do so even though I’ve been playing senior international level since 2007, which is obviously a long time,” Quek told Express Sport.



“But at the moment I’m having a physical and mental break.



“The maximum block of time I’ve had off in the last 10 years is about four weeks and that’s purely down to not making the Beijing or London Olympics.



“After that I had to go straight back in and fight for my place in order to get back on the programme.



“I’m very lucky to be in this position and I’m enjoying different experiences and doing a little bit of work experience here and there.



“It was always the plan to have some time off after the Olympics but now it’s a case of what next.





Sam Quek helped Team GB battle to victory in Rio. GETTY



“I would still play hockey even if I walked away from the international game. It’s great physically and socially - so I couldn’t just stop playing just like that.”



She has already embarked on a number of projects outside hockey and is at the forefront of the #MakeMindASport.



The campaign, run by Mindsports Academy, is aiming to get games such as chess, scrabble and go, which have participation numbers of more than one billion worldwide, recognised as a sport.





Sam Quek now wants scrabble, chess and go to be classed alongside more mainstream sports. Tony Ward



And Quek, more of a scrabble player than a chess grandmaster, is desperate to get across the idea that the sports involve so much more than just sitting down.



“The more you think about, the more you can understand what physiological responses there are and what competing at a high level of chess or scrabble actually does to the body,” Quek added.



“I like to see the brain as another muscle.



“It can be trained and it can be improved.



“To be able to concentrate for hours and maintain your performance [in mind sports] you have to be very physically fit - when you’re playing, your blood pressure goes up, your heart and respiratory rates go up.



“There’s a healthy body, healthy mind aspect too.



“We talk about exercise as helping your heart and losing weight, but there’s illnesses like depression and Alzheimer’s that mind sports can really help with.”



Daily Express