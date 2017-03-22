By Rod Gilmour, The Hockey Paper





Luke Hawker



Cardiff & Met coach Walid Abdo believes that Wales’ top club have been put into a “farcical and ridiculous situation” after losing eight players to men's international duty this month.





The Conference West side are currently second on goal difference behind Team Bath Buccaneers and head into the final day of the season needing a win against third-placed University of Exeter to be in with a chance of qualifying for Finals Weekend next month.



Cardiff & Met were five points clear with three games remaining but since Wales’ participation in the World League they lost their first match of the season to Team Bath and drew with Chichester - handing nine second team player their National League debuts in the process.



“It's so frustrating as we were going great guns,” Abdo told The Hockey Paper. “It’s possibly a whole year's work down the drain and we are being penalised for having internationals in the team. I just feel sorry for the team and the backroom staff.”



Abdo said that the club had written to England Hockey to request a postponement on the game, but were denied in a brief response by the national governing body.



“Everyone I have spoken to can't believe we haven't been able to postpone,” he added. “We managed to make a fist of it with players from our 2nd team but it is a ridiculous situation to be in and it is a farce."



Read more in this week's The Hockey Paper. Details on print or digital subscriptions at www.thehockeypaper.co.uk



The Hockey Paper