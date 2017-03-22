By Mike Haymonds





David Goodfield takes the ball past Evan Kimber of Loughborough. Photo Credit: Tim Reder



DAVID Goodfield continued his recent good scoring form with a brace as Surbiton beat Reading 3-0 to maintain their unbeaten Premier League run since the first day of the season.





Goodfield, 23, a member of the new centralised GB/England training squad for the build-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, had returned earlier in the week from an England tour to South Africa where he made his senior international debut, scoring three goals in two games each against the hosts and Germany.



He is relishing the latest stage of his career at both club and country, having joined Surbiton after a season with the German club Harvestehuder and earlier a spell with Sheffield Hallam while at the local university, graduating in sport development.



“The England training at Bisham is a big transition but it’s a really good environment: the sheer volume of training, the much higher standard, and the improvement in fitness and strength.



“At Surbiton we have a coach Mark Pearn who knows the game inside out and I’m learning a lot from him as a fellow striker.



“On the tour to South Africa everyone did themselves justice.”



Saturday’s win consolidated Surbiton’s place in the championship play-offs next month with the top four already qualified. Wimbledon clinched the league title with a 2-1 victory over Hampstead & Westminster, who they will meet again in the Final Four semi-finals, with Holcombe and Surbiton facing each other. Loughborough Students’ automatic relegation, with only one point, was already known while Canterbury will hope to retain their Premier status in the relegation play-offs.



In the Investec Women’s Premier League winners Surbiton struggled to beat already relegated Reading 1-0 with an early penalty corner strike by Scot Robyn Collins. Holcombe, 3-1 winners over University of Birmingham, confirmed their runners-up slot while East Grinstead, the Birmingham students, Clifton Robinsons and Leicester are contesting the other two play-off places.



Bowdon Hightown, who have never been out of the top tier go into the relegation play-offs.



