



LANCASTER, Pa. – The wait is over! The next opportunity to catch your U.S. Women’s National Team contend in the land of the free and the home of the brave has been confirmed on the competition calendar. Team USA will face Ireland at Spooky Nook Sports, the Home of Hockey, in Lancaster, Pa. from May 24 - 27 for the Citi USWNT vs. Ireland Series. International threat Ireland, with a Hero FIH World Ranking of 16, will meet the red, white and blue for three test matches.





CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS



The last meeting between the two teams was at Spooky Nook Sports in late May 2015. The three-series format filled stands in record time with thrilling end line to end line play. Team USA edged out Ireland with a clean sweep. Looking to turn the table, Ireland will be on the hunt to rewrite the storyline.



Citi USWNT vs. Ireland Schedule, Date, Time



Match One: USWNT vs. Ireland, Wednesday, May 24, 6:30 p.m. EST

Match Two: USWNT vs. Ireland, Friday, May 26, 6:30 p.m. EST

Match Three: USWNT vs. Ireland, Saturday, May 27, 6:30 p.m. EST



This series serves as the final round of preparation for the United States before heading into a stacked summer of key international games. The USWNT treks to Cape Town, South Africa for FIH’s Hockey World League Semifinals in July, a FIH World Cup qualifier. This event is quickly followed by the all-important and highly-anticipated Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa. in August, another FIH World Cup qualifier and a Pan American Games invite.



"The series vs Ireland is a great way for the U.S. public to meet our team again for the first time after the Olympics in Rio," said Janneke Schopman, USWNT Head Coach. "With familiar faces and new talent we strive to play some great games that will prepare us for the important tournament in South Africa, where we can qualify for the World Cup."



Games will be played on the outside turf at Spooky Nook Sports. Tickets will be for sale by assigned sections during the series. Single game tickets start at $14 to sit in Section D (farthest from the center of the pitch), $16 for Section C, and $18 for seats in Section B (closest to the center). Youth (age 17 and under) and Active Duty Military tickets will be available for 50 percent off the normal single ticket prices. Series Passes are available for $38. Click the link above for a full ticket listing! USA Field Hockey Members, be sure to check your email as well for information on exclusive ticket discounts before purchasing.



Bringing a group? Contact Glen Hollingsworth by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to order your tickets today! Group discounts will be $1 per ticket for groups of 10 or more, $2 per ticket for groups of 20 or more and $3 per ticket for groups of 30 or more.



USFHA media release