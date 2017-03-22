Pakistan series throwing up new names
Stephen Jenness playing against Japan. Photo / Getty Images
The Men's Black Sticks first series of the year is unearthing some names for the future.
20-year-old striker Mac Wilcox is one of four debutants in the current squad and scored a goal in his debut against Pakistan on the weekend.
Senior Black Sticks striker Stephen Jenness says Wilcox is a hard worker who doesn't stop running.
Jenness says it's an inexperienced striking group currently so he's taken on a leadership role where he's worked towards playing off their strengths.
The Black Sticks will meet Pakistan in tonight's fourth test in Carterton.
Centre pass is at 6:30pm.
Radio Sport