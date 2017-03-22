Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

Pakistan series throwing up new names

Published on Wednesday, 22 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments


Stephen Jenness playing against Japan. Photo / Getty Images

The Men's Black Sticks first series of the year is unearthing some names for the future.



20-year-old striker Mac Wilcox is one of four debutants in the current squad and scored a goal in his debut against Pakistan on the weekend.

Senior Black Sticks striker Stephen Jenness says Wilcox is a hard worker who doesn't stop running.

Jenness says it's an inexperienced striking group currently so he's taken on a leadership role where he's worked towards playing off their strengths.

The Black Sticks will meet Pakistan in tonight's fourth test in Carterton.

Centre pass is at 6:30pm.

Radio Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.