

Stephen Jenness playing against Japan. Photo / Getty Images



The Men's Black Sticks first series of the year is unearthing some names for the future.





20-year-old striker Mac Wilcox is one of four debutants in the current squad and scored a goal in his debut against Pakistan on the weekend.



Senior Black Sticks striker Stephen Jenness says Wilcox is a hard worker who doesn't stop running.



Jenness says it's an inexperienced striking group currently so he's taken on a leadership role where he's worked towards playing off their strengths.



The Black Sticks will meet Pakistan in tonight's fourth test in Carterton.



Centre pass is at 6:30pm.



Radio Sport