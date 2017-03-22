JACK BARLOW





New Zealand's Harry Miskimmin and Jonty Keaney battle for the ball in front of goal. PHOTOSPORT



They had their chances, but the Black Sticks couldn't convert as they went down 2-1 to Pakistan on Wednesday evening at Carterton, in the Wairarapa.





Going into the hockey test with the series drawn 1-1, it was a tightly fought contest.



The Black Sticks created more pressure, but Pakistan's defence proved more than equal to the task.





New Zealand's Jonty Keaney celebrates his goal against Pakistan, which briefly evens the score. PHOTOSPORT



New Zealand attacked from the start, but Pakistan soon had the ball and they spent the opening minutes putting the New Zealand defence on the back foot.



After ten minutes it paid off, with a lovely little flick from Pakistani captain Abdul Haseem Khan cutting its way through the pack to make it 1-0.



A minute and a half into the second quarter New Zealand struck back, with Jonty Keaney thrusting a scrappy ball through Pakistan's defence to equalise the scores.



The parity didn't last long. With seven minutes left Haseem Khan struck again, flicking one through to edge Pakistan into the lead once more. They went into the half 2-1 up.



The Black Sticks began the second half with a head of steam, a great steal from MacKenzie Wilcox near the Pakistan box nearly leading to a goal.



However, momentum shifted back to Pakistan, and it was once again New Zealand's turn to feel the pressure.

Two penalty shots from Pakistan were quickly batted away, but the strain was showing.



New Zealand were also guilty of some sloppy passes at important times.



Knowing they needed to score, the Black Sticks came out firing in the final quarter, which was almost completely contested outside the Pakistan goal.



It wasn't enough. The second half ended up goalless as the Black Sticks lost the series lead.



New Zealand coach Darren Smith was philosophical in defeat, but admitted his team probably hadn't made the most of their possession.



"There's some real talent in there," he said. "We were able to dictate much of the game, but it was also mixed with an element of softness. The two goals weren't particularly well earned by Pakistan."



"We weren't able to create enough chances."



There's one more chance for New Zealand to equalise, with Thursday's series finale at the same ground.



