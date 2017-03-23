Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
Vale Alan Berry

Published on Thursday, 23 March 2017 10:00 | Hits: 29
Holly MacNeil



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Alan J Berry on Wednesday 22 March 2017. Alan was a long standing leader in the Victorian and Australian hockey community and a Life Member of Hockey Australia, Hockey Victoria and the Essendon Hockey Club.



Alan represented Victoria as a player on numerous occasions, and was President of the VHA and AHA. Alan participated in three Olympic Games as the manager of the Australian Men's Team.

At a club level, Alan played in Essendon’s A Grade Premierships in 1952 and 1955, and was captain coach in Premiership years from 1960 - 1965, he also played in the 1968 winning team.  Alan was Chairman of the Essendon Hockey Club from 1970 to 1980 and was made a Life Member in 1990.

Alan was highly regarded and admired as a player, a leader, a mentor, a coach and an administrator by his team mates and opposition alike.

Hockey Australia Board & Staff wish to express our gratitude for Alan's contribution to hockey and his leadership in growing hockey as a sport in both Victoria and around the country. 

Alan was pre-deceased by his wife of many years Betty. On behalf of the entire hockey community, our sincere condolences are offered to Ian, Sue, Stephen and their families.

Hockey Australia media release

 

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

