Looking forward to the upcoming SPAR KZN School Girls' Hockey Challenge are Crawford College La Lucia's captain, Tanika 'TK' Schram and vice-captain Lisa Lister-James. CCLL will be hosting seven teams on their turf for the Durban North Regional on Saturday 25 March. PHOTO: Sophie Thompson



SEVEN teams will be taking to the turf to participate in the Durban North Regional of the South African SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge on Saturday 25 March at Crawford La Lucia. It will be an early start to the regional, with the round robin games getting underway just after 7am. Teams will be playing in one direction in short 18 minute burst games with the two top teams battling it out at the end of the day in the regional final. Defending champions Ashton International College will be keen to reclaim the title for the fourth time in the seven years’ history of this tournament.





Challenging them will be host school, Crawford College La Lucia together with Crawford College North Coast, Danville Park Girls’ High School, Our Lady Fatima DCS and Reddam House Umhlanga.



Previous winner, Danville Park (2012 and 2014) would like to have their name engraved on the trophy for a third time. And if Fatima’s feisty spirit is anything to go by, they too would love to lift the trophy for the second time, having taken the regional title in the inaugural tournament in 2011.



Tournament Director, Les Galloway said, “We are in for an exciting day of hockey at this regional. I have chatted to a number of the coaches and it appears that after a fantastic indoor season, the schools are raring to go with a number of teams eyeing out the regional trophy.”



At the conclusion of the 22 games, the Durban North Regional will reveal the fifth team who will go through to the Grand Finals that takes place at St Mary’s in July.



Four teams have already secured their berth at the tournament, Ferrum High School (Northern KZN); St John’s DSG (PMB Central); St Anne’s College (PMB North) and Amanzimtoti High School (DBN South).



