By Ben Ahenda





Nakuru High Kevin Kasyoka(blue)in action against Nanyuki High during the ongoing Rift Valley school games in Nakuru high school on March 22,2017.PHOTO:MOSES KIPSANG



Nakuru defeated Nanyuki High in boys' hockey to qualify for the semifinals of Rift Valley Term One secondary school games yesterday at Nakuru High.





Kevin Kasyoka scored the all-important goal in the 6th minute.



Earlier, Tambach defeated national champions Narok Boys 2-0 in another quarter-final match. In the other quarter-final matches, Boito of Bomet were to face off with Kapenguria Boys of West Pokot, while former champions St Anthony of Trans Nzoia were to play Laboret of Nandi.



In girls' hockey, defending champions Kapkolei of Nandi topped Pool A with four points after two rounds of matches. They defeated St Teresa Tartar of West Pokot 2-0 in their last match. They drew 1-1 against Hill School of Eldoret in the other match.



Kapkolei were scheduled to meet Entarara of Kajiado, while St Joseph's of Trans Nzoia were to play Hill School. Mulot of Bomet were to face Kapkenda of Nandi and Njoro Girls of Nakuru County play Ole Tipis of Nakuru in the last quarter-final match.



In rugby Sevens, Cheweyot of West Pokot qualified for the semifinals after dismissing Mulot 25-0, while defending champions Moi Sirgoi of Nandi were to play Utumishi Academy of Nakuru.



On their way to the quarterfinals, Cheweyot defeated Nanyuki High 43-0, while Moi Sirgoi defeated Mulot of Bomet 32-0. In another match, Utumishi Academy drew 8-8 against Cheweyot.



In boys' basketball, Laiser Hill Academy of Kajiado qualified for the quarterfinals with maximum points after three rounds of matches.



In their last match, they defeated St Joseph's 90-34. They beat Kapenguria Boys 54-28 and won 77-36 against Uasin Gishu High in their other match.



"It has not been easy for us especially the match against Kapenguria, but we are determined to win the title and take part in the national championships," said Laiser Hill coach Anthony Kirimi.



In girls' basketball, St Brigid of Trans Nzoia defeated St Mary's of Narok 106-4 to book a ticket to the semifinals.



St Brigid topped Pool C with maximum points from two matches after defeating Sing'ore Girls of Elgeyo Marakwet 69-15 and won 72-18 against Cheptil of Nandi.



On their part, St Marys' qualified for the quarterfinals after finishing second in Pool A. They have three points from two rounds of matches.



The Standard Online