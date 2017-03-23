

Close and personal: Penang’s Putera Ahmad Shahmie trying to steal the ball from Negri Sembilan’s Raja Amirul Aiman (centre) in the MHC-Milo Under-16 match yesterday. — RICKY LAI/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Negri Sembilan did what they had to do in their final Group A match – beat Penang 5-1 – to pip Johor to a place in the boys’ second round on goal difference in the MHC-Milo Under-16 Hockey Championships.





Penang needed only a draw while Negri had to win big.



Mohd Noor Syahmi Noor Azmi opened the scoring in the 10th minute for Negri before Luthfi Hasnizan (19th, 40th) and Mohd Iqhmal Rahmat (37th, 47th) added a brace each.



Penang got their consolation goal through Mohd Zarif Abdul Razak (51st).



With the win, Negri found themselves tied on seven points with Johor and Kedah.



Although Johor beat Kedah 3-1, Negri joined Group A leaders Terengganu in the second round with a better goal difference.



In the other Group A match, goals by Mohd Faris Ros Fadilah (19th), Alfarico Lance Liau Jr (25th) and Mohd Ikhmal Hakim Mohd Rodzi (50th) sealed victory for Johor, although Kedah reduced the deficit through Sheikh Ahmad Azhari (35th).



In the girls’ category, defending champions Selangor made the second round when east coast side Kelantan failed to beat Sabah in their final Group A match.



Kelantan needed a big win to pip Selangor, but lost 5-1 to Sabah.



Thus, Sabah joined Selangor in the second round.



The Star of Malaysia