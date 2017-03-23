

University of Bath hosted the English BUCS Sport Trophy and Championship finals as part of Big BUCS Wednesday finales.





The Trophy finals kick started the day with University of Exeter women beating Oxford Brookes University 2-1. This was followed by University of Exeter men beating Cardiff University 3-0.



In the BUCS Championship final for women saw Loughbourgh University take on rivals University of Birmingham, both sides featured an array of Great Britain junior and senior players. Olympian Lily Owsley gave University of Birmingham the lead early on the first half with a reverse strike beating the keeper to give them the lead. Both sides pushed each other but University of Birmingham managed to hold on and secure that win to be crowned Champions.



Captain Lucie Daman said; ‘It is pretty great to captain such a great group of people and it is awesome to have won. We made it hard on ourselves on the day but it worked out in the end and it feels great to lift the trophy.’



Next was the men’s final and the crowds piled in for old enemies University of Nottingham vs University of Loughborough seeing a 400 plus crowd ready for the battle to unfold in front of them.



Loughborough were first on the score sheet with Captain Robbie Shepherdson dancing round the defence to lift the ball over the keeper to give the purple outfitters the lead. University of Nottingham pulled one back by Harry Norris converting the rebound from a penalty corner making it 1-1. It was end to end with both sides unable to put the final finish on the ball to break deadlock but it was Luke Cornish who slotted home what was to be the winner for Loughborough, final score being 2-1.



Captain Robbie Shepherson said; ‘It is always strange playing in this sort of atmosphere as you don’t normally get that, it is just something else with the noise of the fans. Big BUCS Wednesday is just brilliant. I thought we played really well; it is always difficult to play in a final. We defended with our hearts in the end and the boys were so brave with their tackles.’





England Hockey Board Media release