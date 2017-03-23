



Lisnagarvey’s Jonny Bell says that the performance of Ireland’s young stars at the Hockey World League Round 2 in Belfast last week will serve them well for the Euro Hockey League.





Five players from Garvey and four from Banbridge were involved in the Green Machine’s victory at the tournament which saw them advance to this summer’s World League semi-finals.



Bell captained the Irish side in Belfast, saying it was something enjoyed hugely.



“The guys aren’t difficult to lead because they are all self-motivated and self-driven guys,” he said about the captaincy. “It’s just about creating an environment and a culture for the young guys to thrive.”



Ireland had only eight of their Olympic side available to them and so used a wealth of young players taking on their first ranking tournament. Bell said that even though it was a new look side, they were always confident of progressing through the tournament.



“Ireland are ranked 10th in the world now and that brings expectation. You may have younger players coming in but you are playing for the Irish men’s team which brings a level of performance and we got that. Regardless of the age group, you expect a performance from an Irish senior men’s team and that’s what we got from them.”



For Bell and Garvey, they are facing into an EHL KO16 game against Atletic Terrassa in Eindhoven in a couple of weeks along with Matthew Nelson, Neal Glassey, Paul Gleghorne and Sean Murray.



Banbridge were represented in Stormont by Matthew Bell, Eugene Magee, Jamie Wright and young player of the tournament Jonny McKee who will meet Racing Club de France in the KO16.



Bell added: “The EHL is a fantastic tournament to play in and the experience our guys – and those from Banbridge – got from playing in this and it will stand them in good stead for the EHL.



“It’s fantastic having two Irish teams in the KO16; it’s really putting Irish hockey on the map on the club front as well as the international front.”



