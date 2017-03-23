



Benjamin Stanzl is looking forward to another “really special” experience in the Euro Hockey League as he looks forward to linking up again with HC Oranje Rood after a couple of months on the road.





Stanzl has played just once with the Eindhoven club in 2017 following his stint with the Delhi Waveriders in the Hockey India League before lining out for Austria last week in Stormont.



But he is back with Oranje Rood four the closing few weeks preparation for the big event at his home club. He previously won the title in Eindhoven with Harvestehuder before reaching the KO8 last season with Oranje Zwart.



And now he hopes to make new memories in the competition he has a particular affinity for.



“It’s a really special event, especailly playing in Holland with the crowd. It means so much as a hockey player because you don’t play games like this every day,” he told the EHL website.



“You don’t think about being tired or anything like that because one event follows after the next. Having the EHL at our club will be amazing and something we are really looking forward to.”



His side play AH&BC Amsterdam in a potential classic, a repeat of last year’s Dutch championship final.



“We are a new club and so everyone is looking forward to this event. The crowd will be amazing and it is such a good game, us against Amsterdam.



“The final last season was pretty tight but we won out in the end. There is definitely some fight in the game. I’m curious to see how it pans out and it will be a really nice game for the public.”



Stanzl was speaking following his side’s fifth place finish at World League Round 2. He admitted it was a frustrating performance, citing a low-key preparation as focus on indoor and a lack of funds for more training camps as issues.



Nonetheless, he was one of the nominees for the player of the tournament title – which eventually went to Scotland’s Alan Forsyth – as he started off as a sweeper before terrorising defences in a more attacking role in the knock-out games.



And Austria coach Cedric d’Souza said that using Stanzl in the best way was a key tactic if the side were to shine.



“Benny had played with me in the Hockey India League. I knew what his level of performance was so I tried to use him in the best way that was required which was part of our plan.”



Their 2018 World Cup hopes are over but Stanzl is still keen to push for silverware this season with the EHL high on the agenda.



Euro Hockey League media release