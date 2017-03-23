by S. Ramaguru







KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian women’s team will go on a 22-day tour of Europe as part of their preparations for the World Hockey League Semi-Finals.





The team are expected to play at least 14 matches during the tour to Germany and Holland.



National coach K. Dharmaraj expects his players to benefit from the quality of matches being arranged for them.



“There is minimum travelling involved ... so, this will allow the players to get plenty of rest and play without any distractions.



“Three matches will be against the German Under-21 side and one against the Dutch Under-21 team. The rest of the games will be against top clubs in both the countries,” he said.



The 22-player national women’s team will leave for Cologne, Germany, on April 8. They will return home on April 29 for the final phase of training.



The World Hockey League Semi-Finals will be held at two venues – Brussels, Belgium from June 21-July 2 and Johannesburg, South Africa, from July 8-22. Malaysia are still unsure where they will play.



The International Hockey Fede­ration (FIH) will only announce the teams and venues in early April after the completion of all Round Two tournaments.



The last of the Round Two tournament (men) will be held in Trinidad and Tobago from March 25-April 2.



Dharmaraj, though, has one major concern – regular midfielder Fadzila Sylvester Silin is down with a knee injury.



She has been out of action for three weeks and is racing against time to be ready for the tour.



“She has just started light training ... we hope she can make the tour as she is an important member of our team,” he said.



The Star of Malaysia