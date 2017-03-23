

PHOTO COURTESY: @PhotosportNZ



Pakistan beat New Zealand 2-1 on Wednesday in the fourth of the five-match hockey Test series in Wairarapa.





Pakistan opened the scoring with a goal from captain Abdul Haseem Khan in the 10 minute of the first quarter.



Abubakr Mahmood’s hat-trick helps Pakistan beat New Zealand 4-2



New Zealand came back strong courtesy Jonty Keaney’s goal in the first minute of the second quarter.



However, captain Haseem was once again on target with just seven minutes remaining before half-time (end of second quarter).



The next two quarters went goalless as Pakistan defended their lead against the hosts. With the victory, Pakistan have taken a significant 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.



PSL final gives hope to hockey federation



Earlier, on Tuesday, Pakistan levelled the series 1-1 with a 4-2 win against the Black Sticks courtesy a hat-trick by Abubakr Mahmood.



New Zealand won the first match of the series while the second match had ended in a draw.



The last match of the Test series will be played on Thursday, March 23 at Trust House Hockey Wairarapa, Clareville.



The Express Tribune