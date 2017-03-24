National and East Africa hockey champs win opening matches



By Elizabeth Mburugu







It was the kind of beginning national and East Africa hockey champions Sinyolo Girls and Friends School Kamusinga (FSK) were wishing for.





Being favourites in the regional Term One games, it was expected they would have a spotless start and they did.



Sinyolo launched their quest with an emphatic 8-0 victory over Dede Girls as the Nyanza Region games got underway at Cardinal Otunga High School yesterday.



In Mumias, Friends School Kamusinga (FSK) of Bungoma County defeated Musingu of Kakamega 2-0 in their opening Pool A match.



Four goals in each half were enough to give Sinyolo the perfect start to their campaign. Owiti siblings Alice and Maureen led Sinyolo’s onslaught as the four-time East Africa winners drubbed their hapless Migori County counterparts with little mercy in the group A tie.



Alice grabbed a hat-trick, while Maureen scored twice. Lydia Oketch also ensured that her name was on the score sheet, as she also scored twice.



Sinyolo coach Alloise Owino said the good start would motivate his charges to fight all the way to the final and book a ticket to the national games.



“This is where real battle is. All teams are chasing the sole ticket to the national games, hence the stiff competition. A good start is an inspiration and we will build on this victory because a lot is at stake. We have to retain this title and increase chances of defending our titles,” Owino said.



In the boys’ matches, Kisumu Day defeated Kanyawanga 4-1 in pool B, while Kisii trounced Thurdibuoro 4-0. Champions Maseno edged St Mary’s Yala 1-0.



In Mumias, Morgan Nyongesa and Emmanuel Wiswa scored a goal each as FSK defeated Musingu 2-0. In another match, Nyang’ori Vihiga won 1-0 against Amukura of Busia to improve their chances of reaching the knockout stage.



