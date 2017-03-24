



It’s a double header in the men`s National League 1 this weekend, and with only five games remaining for most teams, the issues of the league title, the top four places, and relegation matters might become somewhat clearer. In the women`s National League 1 championship the top four sides for the play-offs are almost secure, but the Tayside derby between Grove Menzieshill and Dundee Wanderers might have an influence on pole position by Saturday evening.





The two-horse race for the first division championship is coming down to the wire as the competition approaches its denouement; Grange are two points behind leaders Bromac Kelburne and must take the six points available from this weekend`s double header against Uddingston and Edinburgh University to maintain contact.



Grange`s form this season has been fairly consistent, only five points dropped, but they were found to be shot-shy in their recent 3-0 defeat by Kelburne and last weekend struggled to overcome stiff resistance from second bottom Clydesdale, finally winning by the odd goal in seven.



David Knipe`s charges certainly won both earlier fixtures 4-2 but each side presents its own challenges for the Grange coach.



The Lanarkshire side have hauled themselves up from the relegation zone with some steady results, and seem to be able to pull off a rogue score line on occasions as Grove Menzieshill found out back in November.



The Edinburgh students present the perils and pitfalls of any local derby, and over the last few years Graham Moodie`s men have put one over on neighbours Grange on occasions. However, Grange did see off the students 4-2 in the earlier league encounter.



Further, Edinburgh`s form since the restart has not been the greatest with single points from two draws in four outings, nevertheless they are still in touch of a top four place.



Grange should be strengthened by the return of Captain Cammie Fraser and Duncan Riddell from Scotland duty, and hope that Frank Ryan and Luke Cranney can continue their recent scoring form.



Grove Menzieshill could make third place their own with home victories over Hillhead and Clydesdale. Since the restart after the winter shutdown Grove Menzieshill`s results have been littered with victories and defeats, but they have still managed to hang on to third spot. Chris Anderson`s charges could make that position their own after this weekend.



The battle for the final top four spot seems to be between Edinburgh University and Uddingston, the latter are three points ahead, but several clubs further down the table could come into the equation if the favourites fail to pick up points this weekend.



At the moment the battle to avoid the relegation play-offs is concentrating on Hillhead, Western Wildcats and Watsonians, all on 14 points, along with Clydesdale also on 11 but with a game in hand.



Teams that pick up points over this double-header weekend may move closer to safety, Hillhead would hope to collect three against bottom side Gordonians on Sunday.



Wildcats` coach Harry Dunlop will hope to take his young pack on the route to safety with six points against Clydesdale and Watsonians this weekend. Earlier results are promising, the Auchenhowie side drew 1-1 with Clydesdale but then beat Watsonians 4-2, the veteran striker Scott McCartney getting yet another hat-trick of his long career.







In the women`s first division Grove Menzieshill appear to be in the driving seat, two points ahead of Edinburgh University and with a game in hand.



But the Taysiders now embark on the business end of winning the title, next they take on city rivals Dundee Wanderers. This has all the hallmarks of a banana skin encounter, the leaders only won the earlier fixture by a single strike from schoolgirl Jenny Walls.



While this hasn’t been a vintage season for Wanderers, they have won three of their last four games, but still trail a top four spot by nine points.



Edinburgh will hope to maintain contact by seeing off second bottom Hillhead at Peffermill, last time out it was 8-0 with Amy Brodie and Becky Merchant the main providers.



Milne Craig Western, with Coach Derek Forsyth back in charge, will hope to do better than their goalless draw with Watsonians last Sunday, and Kelburne could feel the backlash at Titwood.



Wildcats may not win the first division title but their top four place will look even more secure with an away win over bottom side CALA in Edinburgh. Last time out the Wildcats gave CALA a ten goal defeat, Heather Aitken scored four and there were two each for Alex Stuart and player/coach Kareena Cuthbert.



Watsonians can propel themselves out of the relegation zone altogether with six points in their two matches against CALA and Erskine Stewart`s Melville.



Scottish Hockey Union media release