



Mannheimer HC’s preparations for the EHL saw them take in a top class training camp with three games in Barcelona, strengthening their team spirit in the process.





The tour followed a long indoor season when they reached the German national final. In their first match in Spain, they took on the Club Egara side that they will meet in the KO16 in a quirk of fate with the training camp planned long before the draw was made.



Matthias Becher said of the tie: "There were absolutely a lot of things we learned from this for our young players. Spanish teams play, defend and think quite differently about hockey than we do in Germany."



The game ended 3-3 after 70 minutes; in the EHL, this would normally lead to a shoot-out but the two sides decided to let this potentially wait until their meeting in Eindhoven on April 15.



Junior FC were next with the Barcelona club winning 4-1. "We have seen the strengths of a Spanish team in this game – the counter-attack, the self-pass and 1v1 moments," Becher said, explaining the result, visibly dissatisfied with it.



They closed out their matches wit a 4-0 win over FC Barcelona. Whether this result was because the players had been celebrating the legendary victory of their FCB footballers against Paris Saint-Germain the evening before remains unknown.



As part of the trip, the Mannheimer side engaged in a number of team-bonding exercises, sharing a big house together with small groups cooking each day for the rest of the squad.



After the three test matches and some training sessions in the Spanish sun, Becher said his team is armed and ready for the EHL KO16 against Club Egara.



"The team knows that the important weeks of the season are coming, and we are in a very good place to get our top hockey arriving at the right time. Some of the players are already enjoying their best preparation of the career.



“In addition to Philipp Huber, who is now part of the team again after his stay abroad, Tomas Prochazka, Jan-Philipp Fischer and Danny Nguyen are visibly more responsible on and off the pitch.



“Danny and Japhi are linking up well in midfield. The defence, with Olympic gold medalist Gonzalo Peillat and the Czech national team player Tomas Prochazka is a decisive part of our game, and we are very pleased with the way our players, who have not played the indoor season, have integrated themselves back into the team."



