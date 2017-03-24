



Racing Club de France’s Simon Martin-Brisac is looking forward to two big tests as his club returns to domestic action on Sunday to face Lyon before meeting arch rivals and leaders Saint Germain next week.





Racing, who sit second in the French table, are assured of a place in the next stage of the French championship season already following eight wins from 12 games before Christmas.



And the international striker says that playing the other two sides in the top three is the perfect wat to build up to the EHL KO16.



“Our club have played some good test matches without our internationals so we’re in good shape to return to the club for the French championship,” he told the EHL website.



“We have two or three weeks to prepare to be very strong for the EHL and Banbridge. We know it will be very tough.



“There’s a lot of Irish players in that Banbridge team but we have the same in the French team and we have a big chance of going through to the KO8. Banbridge will also have that chance so its 50-50, maybe more for Banbridge but we will give everything to win.”



Martin-Brisac was one of Racing’s four players who lined out at World League Round 2 last week along with Christophe Peters-Deutz, Corentin Saunier and Jean-Laurent Kieffer.



They won their first five games in Belfast to reach the final, achieving a place in the World League semi-final where World Cup places will be decided.



France fell to hosts Ireland in a shoot-out in the final despite leading for a long time through Victor Charlet’s penalty corner.



Looking back, Martin-Brisac added: “We’re happy because we qualifed for World League 3 because that was the target. We didn’t have great preparation in our test matches and were not very confident so we are glad to get through.



“But the final match was very disappointing, frustrating. 1-0 until seven or eght minutes from the end. Up to then, we were very focussed but we stopped playing, focused maybe on umpires and Ireland took advantage. They had two or three occasions to score and took one. In the shoot-out, they have a very good goalkeeper but that’s hockey.”



Euro Hockey League media release