HASTINGS, New Zealand - Landing in New Zealand a week prior to The Hawke's Bay Cup, the U.S. Women's National Team now methodically lays the foundation of their tour with two pre-event matches. Contending against New Zealand's National Team on Monday, March 27 and Tuesday, March 28 in Christchurch, New Zealand will provide Team USA with opportunities to warm up their sticks before the big tournament gets underway on Sunday, March 31. Coming to a conclusion, Friday April, 9, 19 of USWNT Head Coach Janneke Schopman’s finest athletes look to tear up the turf.





Gathering at Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park to vie for the cup alongside Team USA (Hero FIH World Rank 6) are Australia (Hero FIH World Rank 3), New Zealand (Hero FIH World Rank 5) and Japan (Hero FIH World Rank 11). The event schedule can be viewed by clicking here.



The tournament, hosted in Hastings, New Zealand, will act an integral pitch primer for Team USA’s stacked summer schedule of competition including July’s FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa and August’s Pan American Cup in Lancaster, Pa.



USWNT The Hawke's Bay Cup Schedule:

Date Time Match

Friday, March 31 4:00 p.m. USA vs. Australia

Saturday, April 1 3:00 p.m. USA vs. Japan

Monday, April 3 6:00 p.m. USA vs. New Zealand

Tuesday, April 4 4:00 p.m. USA vs. Australia

Thursday, April 6 3:30 p.m. USA vs. Japan

Saturday, April 8 5:00 p.m. New Zealand

Sunday, April 9 3:00 p.m. 3rd/4th Placement

5:15 p.m. 1st/2nd Placement

*All times are local to New Zealand

*Local time is 17+ hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time



Only the final three days of competition will be live streamed courtesy of The Hawke's Bay Cup Committee. Viewing information can be found closer to opening day on usafieldhockey.com as well as on the official The Hawke's Bay Cup event site.



