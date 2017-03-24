Pakistan took home the series win after a well-earned 1-1 draw against Vantage Black Sticks Men at Trust House Hockey Wairarapa complex in the fifth and final test, on Thursday.





The Vantage Black Sticks ruled the game in the the third quarter and even received a few penalty corners along the way but failed to make the most of them.



The Kiwis' best chances came in the third quarter, from penalty corners, with Cory Bennett was on target but his shot was dismissed with a flick from Pakistan keeper Amjad Ali.



New Zealand’s second penalty corner resulted in a green card to Muhammad Arslan Qadir but Sam Lane’s efforts led the ball wide of the goal post.



Pakistan broke the deadlock just two minutes into the final quarter with captain Abdul Haseem Khan scored the goal for the green shirts.



Dawn