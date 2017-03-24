Jack Barlow





Sam Lane scored against Pakistan, but New Zealand could not manage the win. JOHN COWPLAND / PHOTOSPORT



Almost, but not quite.



The Black Sticks went into Thursday's game knowing they needed to beat Pakistan to level the series, but although they came close they couldn't quite finish the deal, drawing 1-1.





Throughout they showed a step up in intensity following the previous night's disappointing loss at the same ground at Carterton, in the Wairarapa.



It showed from the start, as they immediately brought play deep into Pakistan's half. Pakistan keeper Amjad Ali was busy early, deflecting a ripping shot after only two minutes.



The defence on both sides was tenacious, with players on both sides quickly swooping on any loose passes.



Unlike the previous day, neither side exerted pressure for long stretches. Instead it was a back and forth affair, the Black Sticks looking organised and threatening on attack, but Pakistan coming close through some ripping long shots.



The scoreboard told the tale, with both sides locked at 0-0 going into halftime.



New Zealand again came out strong in the second half, a raft of shots finding their way agonisingly close to the Pakistan goal. They had a nervous moment when - very much against the run of play - Pakistan were awarded a penalty with three seconds in the third quarter to go, but Muhammad Rizwan's shot was safely deflected.



Still, it came as a shock when Pakistan's captain Abdul Haseem Khan sent the ball flying through New Zealand's defence several minutes later. With 12 minutes to go, and after exerting so much pressure, the Black Sticks were suddenly down 1-0.



Spurred on, they struck back just two minutes later through a screamer from Sam Lane, equalising the scores at 1-1. The last five minutes were played at a furious pace, but neither side managed to break out. The draw gifted Pakistan the series 2-1.



Despite the draw, New Zealand captain Arun Panchia was pleased with the way his side fought back after the previous day's defeat.



"Obviously it's a bit disappointing," he said.



"But we were definitely a little more in it than yesterday, we created more opportunities.



"We're a young group and we're still developing, but there were definitely some good signs out there tonight."



Stuff