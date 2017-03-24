By Mark Pouchet





THREE GET READY: National hockey players from left, Marcus James, Shaquille Daniel and Jordan Vieira go through a warm-up session before their practice match against the United States at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua, yesterday. —Photo ISHMAEL SALANDY



Trinidad and Tobago coach Glen “Fido” Francis says his players are ready to open their March 25-April 2 FIH (International Hockey Federation) Men's World League Round 2 campaign against Russia at the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua tomorrow.





After completing their third consecutive warm-up match win, a 1-0 result over the USA yesterday at the tournament venue, Francis thinks the momentum is building nicely.



“The guys are getting better and I think confidence is growing,” Francis said, “We have no injuries... and that was a key practice match today (yesterday).”



Talismanic player Kwandwane Browne scored the 37th minute item for T&T.



Francis added that the three practice matches had gone swimmingly well, as the Darren Cowie-led squad rehearsed their tactical and technical game and were able to mentally apply training lessons to match play.



Yesterday, Fido also re-introduced soldier Shaquille Daniel to the squad and was impressed with the player's work output.



“He looked brilliant, so it was a good decision,” Francis said, adding that Daniel played in the forward/midfield for 20 minutes “I was kind of worried about it because he has in been military training and his (hockey) training was kind of pushed back because he was passing out. But I believe the TTDF is always willing to help with their national players. I thank them allowing him to come and play because he was very good for the team, he provided that extra energy and spark for the team so it was brilliant and he is going to add a lot of quality to the team.”



The T&T men were set to relax and do some massage and psychological sessions yesterday before a team meeting in the evening. Today, Francis and his charges will have their final training session between 7-9 p.m. before they tackle the 22nd-ranked Russia squad tomorrow, at 8 p.m.



“It is just about getting things to click into place, not to finish last in the group because we would prefer not to play the Olympic team Canada and our chances with the other teams are much better,” Francis concluded.



Trinidad and Tobago Express