Nigel Simon





Kwandwane Browne on the move as he scored T&T lone item during its final warm-up match against the USA at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua on Tuesday night. T&T won the game 1-0. Photo: ANTHONY HARRIS.



Kwandwane Browne got the lone goal as T&T senior men’s hockey squad eked out a 1-0 win over USA in their final warm-up match for the eight-team International Hockey Federation’s (FIH) Hockey World League Round Two at the National Hockey Centre, Tacarigua, on Tuesday night.





The 39-year-old England-based Browne, T&T’s most capped player with 302 appearances to his name scored the lone goal with four minutes left in regulation time from a penalty-corner in the final quarter to secure a third straight warm-up win of the Glen “Fido” Francis-coached T&T squad.



In their previous two warm-up matches, the Darren Cowie-captained T&T men trounced Barbados 3-0 with Dylan Francis, Stefan Mouttet (penalty corner), and Mickel Pierre on target on Monday and edged Chile 1-0 on Tuesday courtesy a fourth minute goal from the other England-base international, Tariq Marcano.



Today the final 18-man T&T squad will be announced as well as have its final training session from 7pm at Tacarigua ahead of tomorrow’s opening clash with world 22nd ranked Russia from 8pm in Pool B.



T&T will also face Switzerland (#30) on Sunday, March 26, and 16th ranked Japan two days later in its round-robin pool, while Pool A consists of Barbados (#48), Chile (#25), Canada (#11) At the end of the tournament the top two teams will qualify to the Hockey World League Semi-finals (Hockey World Cup 2018 qualifiers) which will be held in June and July this year. Third placed team may also get a ticket to the Semi-Finals if they are rank higher than #27 Scotland who came third in Belfast.



Full tournament groupings and fixtures T&T senior men’s hockey team



Darren Cowie (captain), Aidan De Gannes, Kieron Emmanuel, Jordan Reynos, Jordan Vieira, Marcus James, Shaquille Daniel, Marcus Pascal, Dylan Francis, Teague Marcano, Tariq Marcano (St Albans/UK), Kristen Emannuel, Andrey Rocke (goalkeeper), Kwasi Emmanuel (goalkeeper), Stefan Mouttet, Isaiah Scott, Mickell Pierre, Jabari Perez, Daniel Byer, Lyndell Byer.



Reserves: Karlos Stephens (goalkeeper).



Technical staff: Glen “Fido” Francis (coach), Kirth Francis (manager), Dwain Quan Chan (assistant coach), Nataki Akii-Bua (assistant manager), Christabella George-Forde (assistant manager), Nicholas Baldeosingh (videographer/I T analyst), Karielle De Bique (physiotherapist), Dr Zynul Khan (doctor).



Pool A: Canada, Chile, USA, Barbados,

Pool B: Japan, Russia, Switzerland, T&T



Round Robin fixtures



Saturday March 25



A - Canada vs USA, 1.15pm

A - Chile vs Barbados, 3.30pm

B - Japan vs Switzerland, 5.45pm

B - Russia vs T&T, 8pm



Sunday, March 26



A - USA vs Barbados, 1.15pm

A - Chile vs Canada, 3.30pm

B - Russia vs Japan, 5.45pm

B - Switzerland vs T&T, 8pm



Tuesday, March 28



B - Switzerland vs Russia, 1.15pm

A - USA vs Chile, 3.30pm

A - Canada vs Barbados, 5.45pm

B - Japan vs T&T, 8pm



Thursday, March 30



Quarterfinals (1.15pm - 8pm)



Saturday April 1



Fifth - Eighth semi-finals (1.15pm - 3.30pm)

Main Draw semifinals (5.45pm -8pm)



Sunday, April 2



Seventh place playoff, 1.15pm

Fifth place playoff, 3.30pm

Third place playoff, 5.45pm

Final, 8pm



The Trinidad Guardian