



TACARIGUA, Trinidad & Tobago - Just two days away, the U.S. Men's National Team is eager to get on the pitch for their first match of the FIH Hockey World League Round 2 in Trinidad & Tobago. USMNT Head Coach Rutger Wiese and his selected 18-athlete squad made the trip early this week for the event taking place at the National Hockey Center, Eastern Regional Sporting Complex from Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, April 2, 2017. For the full tour roster, click here.





The pool of participating teams for the FIH Hockey World League Round 2 is made up of Hero FIH World Ranked No. 11 Canada, No. 16 Japan, No. 22 Russia, No. 26 Chile, No. 30 Switzerland, No. 33 Trinidad & Tobago and No. 49 Barbados. USA sits in the middle of the Hero FIH World Ranked at No. 29 and is in Pool A with Barbados, Canada and Chile. The Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) confirmed every match of the event will be live streamed for fans everywhere to enjoy. USA Field Hockey is working with PAHF to secure more information about the stream to share on usafieldhockey.com once details are provided.



Team USA will open the tournament competition against Canada on Saturday, March 25, followed by Barbados the following day. From there, USA will face Chile on Tuesday, March 28 before crossover play with the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 30. Wiese noted one of the biggest obstacles the USMNT will face during the event will come from Canada, the highest world ranked competitor at the at the tournament, and who also has the confidence that comes from both competing at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and as a team that enjoyed a good run in the 2015 FIH Hockey World League, where they finished fourth in the Semifinals and qualified for the Finals.



“Of course, our challenges are the top-notch competition we face, however, we are excited for the opportunity," mentioned Wiese, in the PAHF article. "We will try to mainly focus on ourselves this tournament, while keeping in mind that in international competition you always need to be prepared for the unexpected and adjust to the new situation.”



How Team USA finishes in Pool Play will determine their Quarterfinal opponents. The top two placed teams will automatically qualify for the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals to be played in July and August 2017. The third placed team will have a chance to also qualify, depending upon the rankings of the third place finishers in the other two FIH Hockey World League Round 2 events.



USMNT FIH Hockey World League Round 2 Schedule:

Date Time Match

Saturday, March 25 1:15 p.m. EST USA vs Canada

Sunday, March 26 1:15 p.m. EST USA vs Barbados

Tuesday, March 28 3:30 p.m. EST USA vs Chile



Prior to departure and due to an unforeseen circumstance, an athlete on the originally selected FIH Hockey World League Round 2 roster was replaced by Wiese and his coaching staff. Defender Ruben Van Dam (Valkenswaard, The Netherlands) will look to record his first international cap with the USMNT while in Trinidad and Tobago.



“The Hockey World League circuit gives us a cool opportunity to play opponents that we otherwise typically wouldn’t because of zoning regions," said USMNT captain Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.). "However, it presents its own set of challenges as we have had to climb our way from World League Round 1 to World League Round 2 and now have a chance to qualify for World League Round 3 [Semifinals]. It’s a lot of games to get to the top., but we’re up for it.”



The USMNT is looking for support to raise funds in an effort to cover air and ground transportation to compete at World League Round 2. A gift of any size directly contributes to the USMNT and their upcoming tour. We appreciate your consideration in advance. Please click here to view more details.



USFHA media release