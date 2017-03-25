

Olton Hockey Club



There was a ladies day with a difference at Olton Hockey Club when all five women’s teams played League hockey at home on the same day for the first time in the club's history. Olton Hockey club share their story with us!





73 players represented Olton throughout the day across the five matches, and with so many players all in one place their experience totalled over 500 years of hockey playing.



There was also a large age range represented on the pitch with players from 13 to 57 years old taking their place on a team and experience from first year debutants to stalwarts who have been playing for over 40 years.



It was a real social success for the club, but produced a mixed set of results, and Olton ladies won one, drew two and lost two.



Despite this the club came together and as the sun shone they raised over £600 and got the chance to cheer each other on and catch up with lots of ex players who had been invited down to join the festivities.



Helen McLeod, 39, from Solihull, who helped to arrange the event and scored a hattrick on the day, said; “I’ve been playing hockey since I was 9 and my dad played in goal at the club, so I’ve grown up here. I really enjoy the friendship and community we have here, which really shone through at Ladies Day. All in all we made some history but had a really fun day.”





Olton hockey club players



Another local player was Rosie Plackowski (one in the middle), aged 54, who was born just one mile from the club and first took up the sport aged 9. “For all of us here it’s about the comradery, today when we’ve chatted about the club it’s really been clear that the friendship and community is what people most enjoy,” she said. “And of course we quite like playing hockey too.”



The trend continues with the younger players as well, who really enjoy being in a team rather than playing a singular sport.



Charley Richardson, aged 17, from Solihull, said; “I’ve been playing for three years now. I really enjoy the competitiveness and the team spirit, it’s a lot more fun than playing an individual sport. Plus I’ve made some great friends along the way.”



Despite the friendly nature of the Olton ladies there is still a desire to win. One of our youngest players, Millie Fenwick, aged just 14 from Warwick, summed this up;“I really enjoy hockey here at Olton, it’s a high standard of playing and my favourite part is winning matches – especially when I score.”



For more information about Olton Hockey Club and how you can get involved visit www.oltonhockeyclub.co.uk



England Hockey Board Media release