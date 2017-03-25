by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: Former champions Perak stunned favourites Sabah 4-2 in their opening Group Y match in the second round of the MHC-Milo Under-16 hockey championships at the KL Hockey Stadium.





The Sabahans failed to stem their well-drilled opponents who are mainly from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Anderson.



Sabah started off well when they took the lead in the 13th minute through a field goal by Mohamed Salman Sudirman.



But Perak mounted a strong comeback and in a 10-minute spell destroyed the East Malaysians.



Mohamed Fahmi Khalid was the hero as he struck in the 19th minute and added a second a minute later for a 2-1 lead.



Hardly had the cheers subsided, the silver state struck again with another field goal from Mohamed Syazwan Syafiq (25th).



Four minutes later, Asraf Iqbal Alias found the target to give them a comfortable lead.



Sabah managed to pull a goal back in the 53rd minute through Granson Godeh but it proved too late.



Perak, who won the title in 2006, 2007 and 2013, will play against Negri Sembilan today for a place in the final.



Team manager Kulwan Singh said his boys are beginning to play to their true potentials.



“We had two bad games in the first round but the players have recovered and are playing to the level we expect from them. It was tough but our early goals rattled Sabah,” said Kulwan.



“There is one more match tomorrow against Negri and we will be out to seal our final berth,” he said.



In another match, former 2015 champions Pahang also took a step closer to the final with a 2-1 win over Malacca in Group X.



Pahang will now have to battle with defending champions Tereng­ganu tomorrow to secure their final berth.



SECOND ROUND RESULTS



BOYS

Group X: Pahang 2 Malacca 1

Group Y: Sabah 2 Perak 4

Classification matches

10-12 placings: Penang 3 Kuala Lumpur 4

7-9 placings: Johor 1 Kelantan 0



GIRLS

Group X: Selangor 0 Kuala Lumpur 2

Group Y: Sabah 2 Johor 1

Classification matches

10-12 placings: Kedah 0 Perak 2

7-9 placings: Kelantan 3 Malacca 6



TODAY’S FIXTURES



BOYS

SECOND ROUND

Group X: Malacca vs Terengganu – 7pm

(KL Hockey Stadium)

Group Y: Perak vs Negri Sembilan – 7pm

(Education Ministry Turf)

Classification matches

10-12 placings: Kuala Lumpur vs Perlis – 7.30am

7-9 placings: Kelantan vs Selangor – 3pm

(Matches at KL Hockey Stadium)



GIRLS

Second Round

Group X: Selangor vs Penang – 5pm

Group Y: Sabah vs Negeri Sembilan – 5pm

(Matches at Education Ministry Turf)

Classification matches

10-12 placings: Perak vs Terengganu – 7.30am

7-9 placings: Malacca vs Pahang – 3p



The Star of Malaysia