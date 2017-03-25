by S. Ramaguru





Pressure’s on: Malacca’s Muhammad Farid tries to clear the ball as Terengganu’s Syarman Mat Tee closes in during their Under-16 match yesterday. Terengganu won 3-2. — RICKY LAI/The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Three-time champions Perak stormed into the boys’ final of the MHC-Milo Under-16 hockey championships after a 4-0 win over Negri Sembilan in a Group Y match at the KL Hockey Stadium.





In Group X, defending champions Terengganu are on track for a second final appearance as they carved out a 3-2 win over Malacca.



They will play Pahang today and the winner will advance to the final. Pahang had beaten Malacca 2-1 on Thursday. If both teams draw, then the match would be decided by a penalty shootout as both teams have a similar goal difference.



The Perak-Negri match was even in the early stages. But once the Perak side hit the net in the 31st minute through a field goal by Afsraf Iqbal Alias, the silver state were in total command with further goals from Mohamad Shamir Mohamad Amran (42nd), Mohamad Zulhanif Sahran (51st) and Affiful Najmi Mohd Masri (60th).



In the other game, champions Terengganu fought back from two goals down to edge Malacca.



Mohamed Hafiz Ismail (15th) and Fariez Aquif Mohd Saidi (26th) gave Malacca a great start before the east coast side stormed back with three goals from Syarman Mat Tee (41st), Mohamed Ariff Farhan Azli (49th) and Mohamed Izzul Azim Mohd Nasir (51st).



In the girls’ category, Sabah qualified for their maiden final after beating Negri Sembilan 3-0 in their last Group Y match.



The Sabah team had on Thursday defeated Johor 2-1 and now have six points.



It was a historic moment for the Sabah girls as they have never finished in the top four.



Sabah HA secretary Avtar Singh said this was the result of their continued development program­me.



“In 2014 our Under-14 girls won the title for the first time. (Now) our Under-16 girls have broken the barrier and I am sure this will give our programme a big boost,” he said.



A five-minute spell from the 10th minute was enough for Sabah to destroy Negri’s hopes.



Kersimah Kauran was the star, scoring a brace from a penalty corner set-piece in the 10th minute and a field goal in the 13th minute. Nor Asfarina Isahyifiqa Isahhidun seal­ed the win with a penalty corner goal in the 15th.



In Group X, the final berth is still open with all three teams in the fray.



Kuala Lumpur are best positioned as they have three points after a 2-0 win over Selangor. They only need a draw against Penang today to qualify.



Selangor, who defeated Penang 4-2 yesterday, will have to wait for the outcome of the KL-Penang match to know their fate



