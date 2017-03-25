By Jugjet Singh



SABAH Girls' took a step closer to playing in the final of the Malaysian National Under-16 hockey tournament when they came back from a goal down to beat Johor 2-1.





Nor Aina Najwa gave Johor a ninth minute lead, but a brace from Cyra Cynthia Anis in the 50th and 58th minutes handed Sabah the crucial three points.



Sabah team manager Ibrisham Nadzri was not happy with the way his girls played in the first two quarters.



"We lost control of the match for two quarters, but recovered after the rain came pouring down (at half-time). But we can't afford the same attitude against Negri Sembilan tomorrow (today) if we want to play in the final," said Ibrisham.



In the Round Two of the tournament, the top two teams in the boys and girls groups are divided into Group X and Y after an open draw. The winners in both the groups advance to the final.



RESULTS -- Boys' Group X: Pahang 2 Malacca 1; Group Y: Sabah 2 Perak 4.



Girls' Group X: Kuala Lumpur 2 Selangor 0; Group Y: Johor 1 Sabah 2.



FRIDAY -- Boys' Group X: Malacca v Terengganu (KLHA, 7pm); Group Y: Perak v Negri (KPM, 7pm).



Girls' Group X: Selangor v Penang (KLHA, 5pm); Group Y: Sabah v Negri (KPM, 5pm).



ROUND TWO STANDINGS



BOYS'



GROUP X

P W D L F A Pts

PAHANG 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

MALACCA 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

T'GGANU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0



GROUP Y

P W D L F A Pts

PERAK 1 1 0 0 4 2 3

SABAH 1 0 0 1 2 4 0

NEGRI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0



GIRLS'



GROUP X

P W D L F A Pts

K LUMPUR 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

SELANGOR 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

PENANG 0 0 0 0 0 0 0



GROUP Y

P W D L F A Pts

SABAH 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

JOHOR 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

NEGRI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0



