



PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The 6th Annual Junior Premier Indoor League (JPIL) ended on Saturday, February 25 with crowning of the U-14 Champion. The U-16 and U-19 Championships were held on Saturday, February 11. Both Championships were held at the 422 Sportsplex in Pottstown, Pa. Those in attendance witnessed intense competition throughout and some very thrilling finishes, including the U-16 Championship decided in the last second of regulation.





After six league dates of competitive indoor hockey on a consistent and regular basis, all participating clubs were now ready to face any level of competition at the National Championship with hopes of being successful. Huge improvements were seen by all participating clubs and most, if not all, were successful in the preceding National Indoor Tournament (NIT). This overall success is commendable and attributed to the commitment made by players, parents and coaches alike.



In the U-14 Division, both Central Penn FH and Freedom HKY went undefeated in pool play, so it was not surprise to see them competing in the Championship game. With the first half ending at 4-4, Freedom took the early lead with a goal by Sarah Barker (Sykesville, Md.), her 4th of the game. But Central Penn, led by Emma Rosensteel (Dillsburg, Pa.) with three goals of her own, scored three unanswered goals and took control of the game. They were crowned Champions with a close 7-5 victory. Although her team was the runner-up, Katie Fichtner (Harwood, Md.) of Freedom HKY was recognized and awarded the 2017 U-14 Dita Most Valuable Player honor.



In the U-16 and U-19 Division, the questions each year on most people minds is can X-Calibur reclaim their dominance over the top indoor clubs in this league?



The day started off with the U-16 Division. The semifinals resulted with X-Calibur’s easy win over Shore Byrds FHC and Freedom HKY’s tough 4-2 win over H2O. This was the first JPIL season for both Shore Byrds FHC and H2O who had very promising showings in pool play. And thus, the final match up was secured as a rematch of the 2016 Finals between Freedom HKY and X-Calibur FHC.



From the sound of the whistle, Freedom was up for the challenge and was looking for revenge. Their performance was reflected in the 3-2 half time score. Freedom held on to this lead up until the 37th minute when Kailtyn Benton (Lansdale, Pa.) converted to tie the game. This game had all signs of headed to shootout as the seconds ticked away in the final minute of play. Coaches were urging on their players and parents were on their feet shouting from the stands with every possession and opportunity. X-Calibur’s Sophia Gladieux (Boyertown, Pa.) was not about to let the game go into a shootout and converted the winner with no time left on the clock. X-Calibur’s successfully defended their Crown and retained the Championship trophy. Gladieux was named the 2017 U-16 Dita Most Valuable Player.



In the U-19 Division, last year Champions Hudson Valley, were one-point short of making the semifinal and defending their title after placing 5th in pool play.



In the first semifinal, X-Calibur FHC, again for the second year in a row, fell short of regaining the crown. They came up against a very strong Princeton FHC who was participating in their first JPIL season. It was a very close match, but Princeton came away with a 3-1 victory.



In the second semifinal, Freedom HKY, who went undefeated in pool play and was the favorite to take home the Championship, came us against FSC and survived a very competitive and close game. They eventually came away with a tough 4-2 victory to claim their spot in the final.



The stage was now set for the two top clubs who demonstrated their speed, skills and abilities all season long and were ranked No. 1 and No. 2 going into the Championship weekend.



Princeton took control early in the game when Sammy Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.), a member of the USA FH Junior Indoor team, converting her first goal of the game. She went on to be proved unstoppable, scoring all six of Princeton’s goals. The final score was 6-4, but was a much closer game that could have gone Freedom’s way, had it not been for Lauren Hausheer (West Windsor, N.J.), Princeton’s goalkeeper.



Hausheer was outstanding in goal, smothering Freedom’s offense, chance after chance and helped Princeton maintain their slight lead in the jaws of victory. Hausheer was named the 2017 U-19 Dita Most Valuable Player for her outstanding performance in the cage.



Special Recognition was given to the following individuals who were each presented with a $150.00 gift certificate thanks to the generosity of our Award Sponsor, Dita USA.



U-14 Most Valuable Player: Katie Fichtner (Harwood, Md.), Freedom HKY

U-14 Most League Goals: Tori Griffiths (Clarksboro, N.J.), Uprise FHC

U-16 Most Valuable Player: Sophia Gladieux (Boyertown, Pa.), X-Calibur FHC

U-16 Most League Goals: Taylor Marchetti (Forest Hill, Md.), H2O

U-19 Most Valuable Player: Lauren Hausheer (West Windsor, N.J.), Princeton FHC

U-19 Most League Goals: Rachel Fleig (Pasadena, Md.), The Gaels FHC



With the NIT format of two periods of 20 minute the same as JPIL, all participants were well prepared and ready to compete at this final competition of the indoor season. The NIT results reflected the hard work and preparation put in by all the participating clubs.



The current and continued success of JPIL would not be possible without the support of others who we would like to recognize.



To the Umpire Managers, Dean Wenrich and Fran Corl and all the dedicated umpires. We appreciate your commitment and support for this event and hope you will continue to make yourselves available.



To Technical Director, Lurah Hess and her technical officials, including the parents who provided technical assistance as judges by keeping the games running on time with accurate results reported. We thank you all!



We also want to give recognition to the college coaches who took the time to be present and hope that you were all pleased with the level of competition.



Last, but not least, many thanks to our Award and Ball Sponsor, Dita USA, for seeing the need and value for such an event in the development of the athletes, the sport and for agreeing to support this event. Pelase reciprocate appreciate for their support of Junior Premier Hockey by visiting Dita USA online by clicking here.



On behalf of the League Organizers, Rachael Bloemker and Nigel Traverso, we thank you for your hard work, commitment, support and cooperation in making the sixth year another successful one.



Congratulations to our 2017 Champions, Central Penn FHC (U-14), X-Calibur FHC (U-16) and Princeton FHC (U-19) and to all the clubs for your participation!



JPIL is looking for a Title Sponsor for this event to cover the period from 2018-2020. If you or anyone you know who may be interested, please contact us by clicking here.



For all results and final rankings, visit our web site at www.JuniorPremierHockey.com.



USFHA media release