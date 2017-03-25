By Elizabeth Mburugu





Chase Sailors George Mutira with the ball as Kenya Police Felix Okoth blocks when they played Men Premier at City Park yesterday, 17/07/2016. Chase Sailors scored 3-2. PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Former champions Kenya Police will clash with Chase Sailors in a Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match tomorrow at City Park Stadium.





This is one of the nine planned matches this weekend in Nairobi, Nakuru and Kakamega.



The two sides are enjoying a good start this season. They won their opening matches and will be hunting for the second win. Police beat Kenya College of Accountancy University 3-1, while Chase defeated premier debutantes Technical University of Kenya 2-0.



Police last won the premier league title in 2013 and finished second in 2014 and 2015. Last year, they finished third behind winners Strathmore University Gladiators and Butali Sugar Warriors.



The law enforcers will be on a revenge mission against the bankers, who subjected them to a shocking 2-3 defeat last season.



Police captain Brian Saina said they are not ready to lose again to Sailors.



“They (Chase) are a very good side. They beat us last season, but we don’t want to let them have their way. We are determined to turn the tables on them and don’t want to lose to them again,” Saina said.



Police will, however, be without their all-time top scorer Moses Cheplaiti and midfielder Vincent Odindo who are both injured. Nonetheless they will welcome back forward Samuel Wokila who returns from police training.



Today, Nakuru HC will host Wazalendo in Nakuru, while Western Jaguars will entertain champions Strathmore in Kakamega.



Tomorrow, Park Road Badgers will tackle Greensharks in another men’s premier encounter.



In the women’s title chase, champions Telkom Orange will play United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans tomorrow. Orange, who launched their 20th title hunt with a 3-0 victory over Amira Sailors, will be hoping to extend their dominance over the students.



USIU-A on the other hand will be seeking to overcome the champions and will build on their 2-0 victory over Kenyatta University last weekend.



Strathmore University Scorpions will be out for their second win of the season against University of Nairobi (UON). Scorpions, who finished second last season, defeated Vikings 3-0 in their opening match on Wednesday evening.



Amira Sailors play Multimedia University today in a women's match.



The Standard Online