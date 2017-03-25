

Stephen Van Huizen. Photo: The Star



KUALA LUMPUR -- The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament will be a good warm-up for the national hockey team ahead of the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, said head coach Stephen Van Huizen.





He said his squad faces a tight schedule ahead of the SEA Games in August, as after the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup tournament ends in May, the third round of the World League Hockey will begin in London in June.



"It is a good competition to maintain the momentum of the players before the the SEA Games begin.



"I am confident that with rigorous preparation, we will be able to defend the gold medal from the last edition," he said after a receiving a visit from Malaysia's Chef-de-Mission of the 2017 SEA Games, Datuk Marina Chin at the men's hockey training ground here, today.



The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup which takes place from April 27 to May 6 will be a good platform for the national team, as several big teams such as Australia, New Zealand, England, Japan and Korea will also be participating.



Meanwhile, team captain Sukri Mutalib said the squad should take advantage of playing at home during the SEA Games while also maintaining their focus and high commitment.



