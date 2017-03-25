OLIVIA CALDWELL





Kirsten Pearce celebrates scoring one of the Black Sticks women's two goals. PHOTOSPORT



It was a matter of missed opportunities for the women's Black Sticks today in their 6-2 loss to the USA at Rangiora's Waimakariri Hockey Stadium in wet and cold conditions.





It was easy to see why these two sides are ranked so closely on the world stage as very little set them apart, the main difference being the USA's ability to convert their opportunities while the Black Sticks chances in the circle weren't really sticking at all.



After some initial early nerves from both sides, the match began to pick up the pace in the second quarter with a crowd of well over 1000 getting behind the home side.





NZ's Kelsey Smith tussles for possession in Rangiora. PHOTOSPORT



While the match was high scoring by international test match standards, it could well have been higher if it wasn't for star of the first half, Black Sticks goal keeper Sally Rutherford, as well as several unconverted chances to the home attack.



The Black Sticks looked sharp in the second quarter and dominated play, however they were unable to convert these chances into points and allowed the USA back into the match in the second half, which was owned by the visitors.



Looking promising, only ten minutes in to the match the Black Sticks persistent attack was rewarded when striker Kirsten Pearce landed a strike over the USA goal keeper, Alesha Widdel's top right shoulder.



The Black Stick's defence played their part early in the match as the USA were able to enter the circle several times, but thanks to goal keeper Sally Rutherford the team was able to be relieved. Defender Erin Goad was also an early standout in defence, working hard to collect the ball off USA strikers to hold back any early onslaught.



While penalty corners featured heavily in the match, it took as long as 14 minutes in the first quarter for the first to be awarded to the USA and converted by an Ashley Hoffman drag flick.



The Black Sticks had several moments of brilliance in the first two quarters as pressure from Pippa Hayward and Amy Robinson tested the USA defence, as well as some great skill from seasoned Sam Harrison carrying the ball into the circle, but left unrewarded.



The second quarter is where the two sides picked up the pace, but the USA looked slightly hungrier for the win. Luckily, Hayward's back tackling was an asset to her side keeping the USA out of the attacking 25.



Aggressive play from Olivia Merry earned the Black Sticks a penalty close to the circle, but some sloppy passing meant several attacking opportunities were given straight back to the USA midfielders setting up for some dangerous counter attacking opportunities. However, the Black Sticks were finally rewarded seven minutes into the second quarter with a collected deflection and a calculated direct shot into the net by Kim Tanner.



USA standout, striker Kathleen Sharkey, earned her side a crucial penalty goal in the second quarter and while saved first up by Rutherford, USA Michelle Vittese was able to calmly collect the deflection and feed it directly below Rutherford's reach taking the two sides into the first half, 2-2.



The third and fourth corners were owned by the visitors, and it was a matter of the Black Sticks defending to the final whistle.



Three consecutive penalty corners to the Black Sticks were left unconverted. The USA capitalised on this by taking the attack to the other end to receive their own strike of luck by the referee, which was awarded by a Caitlin Van Sickle touch.



Black Sticks midfielder Shiloh Gloyn is owed a mention for her outstanding feeds to the forwards, however some poor option taking and missed opportunities in the second half left them scoreless. Whereas the USA were able to convert their opportunities when they arose, another easy goal coming rom Jill Witmer off a penalty corner.



The game was in the bag when when USA strike forward Loren Shealy slotted an easy deflection past Rutherford, and shortly after Kathleen Sharkey snuck past the goalie with a clever flick to the net taking the match to it's final score of 6-2.



This was the first time North Canterbury have hosted a New Zealand senior international team of any sport, the new turf holding up in the wet conditions.



The second of the two match series will be played at the same venue tomorrow at 3pm.



