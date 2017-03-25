Shaheed Devji





Canadian captain Scott Tupper celebrates a goal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. Tupper will likely play in his 250th international match at World League Round 2 (By Yan Huckendubler)



There will be no lack of storylines as Canada resumes competition at World League Round 2 in Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.





Here is what to look out for:



Renewing acquaintances



Being such proximate countries, Canada and the United States see a fair bit of each other. And while Canada has had a decided edge on the field in recent memory – they swept a four game series against the U.S. last summer before the Olympics – there is always an edge when the two North American teams meet.



Prior to last summer Olympic Sendoff Series, where Canada went 4-0 against the States, the Canadians and Americans met at World League Round 2 in San Diego in 2015, when Canada won 5-2.



If the Americans want to be a player in international field hockey, the first thing they will be looking to do is knock off the Canadians.



Canada will be looking to continue its dominance against the U.S. when the two teams meet to open the tournament on March 25th at 1:15pm (local time).



Will Canada and Russia meet again?



At that same World League Round 2 competition in San Diego, Canada and Russia developed some what a rivalry of their own.



The Canadian dropped their only pool stage match that year 2-1 to the Russians, in what were wet conditions in San Diego. Canada wasn’t happy with the performance and had a chance for revenge in the 3rd place match later that tournament.



With a spot in the next round of World League on the line, Canada’s men came up big with a convincing 4-1 victory to move on to Round 3. The loss significantly impacted the Russians’ chances at qualifying for the 2016 Olympic Games, as it left them having to beat a host of the world’ top field hockey nations including Germany, the Netherlands, England, Belgium and Ireland at the 2015 EuroHockey Championships in order to qualify for Rio. It’s something the Russians couldn’t do.



Canada and Russia are in opposing pools at World League 2 in Tacarigua, but there is a good chance they meet again with a lot on the line. And if they do, there is no doubt both teams will remember what happened in San Diego.



Scott Tupper on the cusp of 250 games played for Canada



At the last edition of World League Round 2, Canada’s captain Scott Tupper reached a milestone in his field hockey career: 200 games played.



In that monumental game, Tupper celebrated by netting a hat-trick in Canada’s win over Italy.



Now, more than two years later, Tupper is back at World League Round 2, a two-time Olympian and on the cusp of another milestone: 250 games played.



Tupper currently sits at 245 senior international games played for Canada, which puts him at 5th all-time for Canada’ men, and behind the only other four players who have played 250 games or more: Ken Pereira (348), Rob Short (346), Paul “Bubli” Chohan (317), and Peter Milkovich (268).



Barring anything out of the ordinary, Tupper will hit 250 in Canada’s semi-final match on April 1st. Here’s to Captain Canada celebrating in style like he did in 2015.



More milestones



Canada’s Brandon Pereira will be playing in his first senior international match when Canada hits the field against the United States to open the tournament on March 25 at 1:15pm (local time).



Defender Adam Froese will hit 150 games playing in Canada’s semi-final match on April 1st.



Field Hockey Canada media release