T&T stickmen start campaign tonight vs Russia



By Mark Pouchet





BIG TASK AHEAD: T&T goalkeepers Andrey Rocke, centre, and Kwasi Emmanuel, left, limber up with the help of teammate Marcus James, right, before training at the National Hockey Centre on Thursday. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY



Trinidad and Tobago senior men’s hockey team skipper Darren Cowie says the players are experiencing a nice balance of emotions as they approach their FIH (International Hockey Federation) Men’s World League Round 2 campaign opener against Russia today.





When the match gets underway at 8 p.m. at the tournament venue -- the National Hockey Centre in Tacarigua -- T&T will seek to improve on their 2015 FIH World League Round 2 performance in San Diego, California when they finished 8th and last, after losing 1-6 to the Russians in round-robin play. Russia placed 4th in that competition.



It is a result the host team will definitely be seeking to reverse today against the 22nd-ranked Russians, who are led by Evgenii Mokrousov.



“The team is feeling really good and upbeat,” Cowie, a veteran of 128 matches for T&T, said, “There is a nice balance of emotions around the team right now. It is a pretty big challenge (to tackle Russia) but we had a look at them against Barbados (in a warm-up match) earlier this week and they (Russia) are technically strong on the ball and move the ball around really well.”



But as coach Glen “Fido” Francis indicated Thursday, Cowie advised that T&T “have improved immensely” and are buoyed by three consecutive warm-up match victories coming into the week-long competition. They defeated Barbados 3-1, Chile 1-0 and the USA 1-0 in the space of four days.



“In the deep and with our help-defence, we have improved (from the last time when they lost 1-6) so it would be hard for them (Russia) to break us down in open play.”



Cowie added that the team is also looking forward to playing in front of their home crowd, with one proviso.



“Everyone on the team is also not wanting to get caught up in the hype and get ahead of ourselves,” the national U-21 coach said, “so we have to take it one game at a time.”



T&T will depend on the experience of Cowie, the talismanic and most-capped T&T player Kwandwane Browne and the other senior players including Shaquille Daniel, Marcus James, Aidan De Gannes, Mickell Pierre and goalkeeper Andrey Rocke, to lead the younger members. Among the emerging players promoted from the Pan American Junior Men’s Championship team are Teague Marcano (Tariq’s younger brother), the Emmanuel brothers Kwasi, Kristien and Kieron and the Byer duo of Danielle and Lyndell.



Hosts T&T, currently ranked 33rd, will compete in Pool B alongside Russia, Japan (16), and Switzerland (30) while Pool A consists of Barbados (48), Chile (25), the USA (29) and the tournament’s top-seed, Canada (11).



The top two teams at the end of this tournament will qualify to the Hockey World League Semi-Finals (Hockey World Cup 2018 qualifiers) to be hosted in June and July this year.



Trinidad and Tobago

From: 4. Aidan de Gannes, 6. Marcus Pascal, 7. Kwandwane Browne, 8. Stefan Mouttet, 12. Daniel Byer, 13. Keiron Emmanuel, 14. Darren Cowie (captain), 17. Marcus James, 18. Mickell Pierre, 19. Shaquille Daniel, 20. Jordan Reynos, 21. Tariq Marcano, 22. Kristien Emmanuel, 23. Andrey Rocke (goalkeeper), 25. Kwasi Emmanuel (goalkeeper), 26. Jordan Vieira, 29. Dylan Francis, 31. Teague Marcano.



Russia

From: 1. Marat Gafarov (goalkeeper), 2. Evgenii Mokrousov (captain), 5. Dmitriy Laptev, 6. Alexander Skiperskiy, 7. Andrey Kuraev, 8. Ilfat Zamalutdinov, 9. Semen Matkovskiy, 10. Artem Borisov, 11. Marat Khairullin, 12. Anton Kornilov,

14. Sergei Spichkovskii, 15. Denis Shchipachev, 16. Aleksei Maiorov, 17. Nikolay Yankun, 18. Andrei Ivanov (goalkeeper)19. Iaroslav Loginov, 21. Mikhail Proskuriakov, 24. Alexander Korolev



Trinidad and Tobago Express